Quiz! Think you know sci-fi movies? Prove it by answering these 30 cosmic questions before the timer runs out
If your sci-fi knowledge runs from Avatar to Zardoz, this is the quiz for you
Home cinema and sci-fi go together like Han and Chewie, and if you love one, there's a good chance you love the other.
But how much of a sci-fi movie fan are you? Just how broad is your knowledge? Now is the time to find out.
We have put together a 30-question quiz that covers the A-Z of sci-fi movies, both classic and current.
This is about breadth of knowledge: you will be rewarded for the number of sci-fi movies you've seen, rather than the finest of details you can remember.
For a lot of you, that will make it rather easy, which is why we've added a timer.
30 questions, three minutes. No time to ponder, and certainly no time to Google – just pure instinct and ingrained sci-fi knowledge.
There's a leaderboard, too. Let's see if you're light-years ahead of the competition.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
Can you name all the types of hi-fi and AV cables from the photos?
Can you remember when these pioneering AV products first came out?
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.