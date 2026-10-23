Home cinema and sci-fi go together like Han and Chewie, and if you love one, there's a good chance you love the other.

But how much of a sci-fi movie fan are you? Just how broad is your knowledge? Now is the time to find out.

We have put together a 30-question quiz that covers the A-Z of sci-fi movies, both classic and current.

This is about breadth of knowledge: you will be rewarded for the number of sci-fi movies you've seen, rather than the finest of details you can remember.

For a lot of you, that will make it rather easy, which is why we've added a timer.

30 questions, three minutes. No time to ponder, and certainly no time to Google – just pure instinct and ingrained sci-fi knowledge.

There's a leaderboard, too. Let's see if you're light-years ahead of the competition.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Can you name all the types of hi-fi and AV cables from the photos?

Can you remember when these pioneering AV products first came out?