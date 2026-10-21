Esoteric’s high-end CD player is filled with flagship tech to give your discs the royal treatment

Esoteric has launched its latest high-end CD player, the Grandioso K1XE, alongside the Grandioso PS1 XE, an optional external power supply.

Touted as the brand’s flagship ‘Super Audio CD player’, the K1XE features a premium suite of Esoteric’s high-end technologies and materials, all designed to push towards “the pinnacle of all-in-one CD and DAC performance”.

The flagship player incorporates Esoteric’s in-house ‘VRDS-ATLAS’ transport mechanism, featuring an exceptionally rigid, heavyweight platform engineered for outstanding mechanical precision.

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The K1XE is also fitted with a Master Sound Discrete DAC G2, designed in-house, deploying a fully dual-mono configuration and discrete components in pursuit of boundary-pushing performance.

The flagship model is built using a multi-layer chassis, designed to prevent interference between circuit components in pursuit of greater sonic purity. A semi-floating top panel – a design signature found across many of Esoteric’s high-end amps, including the five-star F-01 – aids a more open presentation.

(Image credit: Esoteric)

For physical connections, you are furnished with USB, XLR, and optical outputs, as well as an ‘ES-Link 5’ input for granting a connection to Esoteric’s Grandioso N1T streaming transport.

Complementing the K1XE as an optional addition is the PS1XE power supply. This is designed to enhance the performance of the Master Sound Discrete DAC G2 via its four independently aligned power transformers and optimised filter circuits.

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Like its CD player companion, the new model also boasts a multi-layer chassis and a semi-floating top panel, as well as advanced isolation feet for reducing resonances and enhancing sonic clarity.

The Esoteric Grandioso K1XE and PS1XE will be available in November 2026. The K1XE will cost £37,999 / $45,000, while the PS1XE will set you back an additional £16,500 / $19,000.

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