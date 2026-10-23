Audio-Technica bills its luxury wired cans as “the pinnacle of closed-back headphone craftsmanship”

Audio-Technica has announced its new flagship closed-back headphones, the ATH-AWX7000, designed to integrate high-end acoustic technologies with traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

The ATH-AWX7000 are the first headphones to feature Audio-Technica’s new ‘True Closed-back Acoustic’ design, implemented to harness the air pressure generated within the earcups.

The result, says Audio-Technica, grants powerful low-frequency performance and wide dynamic range while “delivering greater transparency across the mid and high frequencies”.

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Further, the new over-ears use a newly developed ‘Hybrid Matrix Diaphragm’, which incorporates thin films of different materials bonded together with the aim of improving transient response and dynamics.

That diaphragm is bolstered by the brand’s ‘High-Concentricity X Dynamic Transducer’ technology, a manufacturing process which aligns the baffle, magnet, voice coil and diaphragm to allow for “exceptionally precise diaphragm movement”.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Externally, each earcup housing is made using Japanese Kiso cypress wood, highly regarded for its durability, natural beauty and distinctive grain. Each wooden housing is finished using Echizen lacquer, applied by hand to highlight the grain of the Kiso cypress.

The ATH-AWX7000 employ soft leather earpads to provide a “gentle yet effective seal”, while precision-machined aluminium sliders are paired with a lightweight magnesium frame and arms.

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A 2.5m balanced cable with XLR connectors and a 3.0m unbalanced cable with a 6.3mm stereo plug are included in the box, as well as a hard-shell carry case.

The ATH-AWX7000 are available now, priced at £3299. For context, we thought the stunning Yamaha YH-C3000 were pricey at £1499 / $1700 / AU$3000; the Audio-Technicas make them look positively affordable by comparison.

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