Grado’s latest Signature Line headphones promise a “full-bodied, musical presentation” at an “accessible” price

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The Signature S150 will be available from late November

Grado Signature S150 lifestyle shot
(Image credit: Grado)
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Brooklyn-based audio manufacturer Grado today announced a new pair of wired headphones, the Signature S150, which it calls “the most accessible entry” into its expanding Signature Series.

The new model uses technology from Grado’s high-end HP100 SE and S950 headphones and includes a newly developed 44mm paper composite driver, which the company claims delivers a “full-bodied, musical presentation”.

As part of their “lightweight” construction (the headphones weigh 220 grams), the S150 use a new single-piece housing with a padded leather headband. “Refined mechanical components”, including matte-black polymer gimbals, stainless-steel height rods, and reinforced junction blocks, provide “improved stability, adjustability, and durability”.

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Like Grado’s more upmarket headphones, the S150 use a detachable cable system, with 3.5mm sockets in each headphone housing. Their cable also comes with a 6.3mm adapter.

Grado Signature S150 resting on turntable

(Image credit: Grado)

The new headphones feature with Grado’s ‘F cushions’, which feature internal acoustic slits to promote airflow and “contribute to the headphone’s open, detailed presentation”. The S150 are also compatible with the company's other headphone cushions, which allow for further customisation.

The Grado S150 will be available in late November for £295 / $295, and we look forward to getting them in our test rooms.

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Ioan Hazell
Ioan Hazell
Staff Writer

Ioan Hazell is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He has previously written for The Sunday Times Culture Magazine, Museum's Journal, and a number of arts and culture publications. Outside of work, he is generally found cycling, writing, or gigging.

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