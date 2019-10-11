Best headphones 2019: all styles, all budgets

Best Headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best headphones you can buy in 2019.

Headphones are a superb way to boost your listening pleasure for comparatively little outlay. The very best headphones can revitalise the music you listen to, whether it's stored on your smartphone or played through your traditional hi-fi system.

But there are many types: in-ears, on-ears, over-ears, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling. If you're wanting a pair for home use, to plug a pair into your hi-fi system or portable music player, you'll probably want a pair of over-ear headphones. You'll then have to choose whether you want open-backs (which leak sound) or the more typical closed-backs (which don't leak sound).

To use with your smartphone, on the go, you'll have to decide whether you want the uber-portability of in-ear headphones or the less intrusive fit of on-ears - and both styles vary in budgets, from under £30 to well over £300.

Your next decision is between wired and wireless. Wireless is great for its cable-free convenience and exercise appeal but it's a technology which generally attracts higher price tags compared to wired counterparts of similar quality.

And then there's noise-cancelling headphones which may well be high on your hit list too if you're looking for a pair to accompany you in the daily grind or silence the sound on aeroplanes. Available on wired and Bluetooth wireless headphones, this functionality helps isolate you from the outside world by blocking ambient sound.

If you're still not sure which way to go, then take a look at our guide on how to choose the right pair of headphones. Then, below, take a glance at our very favourite pairs. We've covered all bases and price points when rounding up the best quality headphones on the market right now, so you've got the best chance of finding the right pair for you. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best in-ear headphones

(Image credit: Klipsch)

1. Klipsch TM5 Wired An affordable and talented pair of earbuds. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No Reasons to Buy Impressive, comfortable fit Detailed, dynamic sound Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Can generate cable noise No volume control

Hammering 2018's Product of the Year into second place are these simple but stupendous buds, fresh from their success at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Klipsch's oval silicone tips are some of the most comfortable out there. Underneath them, the TM5's 5mm dynamic drivers kick out powerful and punchy bass with exquisite precision. They give a good sense of space no matter whether you're using them for streaming Spotify or watching Netflix and their dynamically quality reveals a host of sonic subtleties.

Anyone looking to upgrade their in-ear headphones need to give these great musical performers a try.

Read the full review: Klipsch TM5 Wired review

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony WF-1000XM3 The best true wireless headphones you can buy. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Musical sound Good noise-cancelling Excellent battery life Snug fit Reasons to Avoid No volume controls No aptX HD support $228 View at Walmart

Meet the apex of true wireless in-ear headphones right now. The Sony WF-1000XM3 has an all-new Bluetooth chip which sharpens up music synchronization and a noise-cancelling processor which Sony claims offers a 40 per cent improvement on its predecessor below. There’s better in-ear grip than before too but, more to the point, these just sound great. They’re clear, expressive, detailed and deliver all the musical energy you could need to get you through the day. Listen and weep.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3 review

Best Sony headphones 2019

3. SoundMagic E11C A brilliant pair of budget in-ears, offering top value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.2m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Weight: 11g | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Remote and mic Easy to drive Reasons to Avoid Timing isn't perfect $49.99 View at Amazon

The SoundMagic E11C headphones are the latest addition to a range that represents one of the more surprising success stories of recent years. Founded in 2005, a relative flash in the pan compared to many audio companies, SoundMagic rose from obscurity to multiple-Award winners, most notably with its budget in-ear headphone range.

The E10 set the marker for sub-£50 excellence for a number of years, and following an E10C in-line mic and remote control upgrade, the E11C equivalent is new for 2019. And we’re happy to report, they’re still pretty magic.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11C

4. Klipsch R6i II One of the best in-ear upgrades you'll ever make. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No Reasons to Buy Tight timing Dynamic and enthusiastic Snug fit Reasons to Avoid Presentation lacks space $58.99 View at Best Buy 34 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These Award-winning in-ears look and feel as if they should be more expensive. They're also a snug fit and extremely comfortable. And then there's the sound quality. Timing and organisation are excellent great sense of refinement. Lows are accurate and balanced, while highs sound sharp and precise.

Put simply, these amazing in-ears deliver on all fronts. If you want to spend a bit less or fancy flashing the cash, there's always our list of the best in-ear headphones.

Read the full review: Klipsch R6i II

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

5. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd These brilliant wired in-ears are real high-flyers. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No Reasons to Buy Nicely balanced sound Clear, detailed delivery Impressive rhythmically Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $78.98 View at Amazon

This is a superb pair of in-ear headphones – such an easy listen, but interesting and captivating too. If you want an affordable upgrade for a pair of ageing Apple EarPods, these headphones deserve to top your hitlist.

You don’t need to ram them down your ear canal to get a comfortable and effective fit. And there’s a small three-button in-line remote control on the right-hand cable that should give functionality (including play, pause and skip tracks) across iOS and Android devices. They also come with a relatively robust, slimline carry case.

All in all, it’s a brilliant feat for a pair of in-ears that can be yours for under £70.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

6. Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Hint of harshness at top end $199.99 View at BHPhoto

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the Sennheiser M2 In-Ears and place it in a wireless package. They're an unfussy design with six hours of battery life and come with an in-line remote and mic. When they’re not pumping music into your ears, you can connect the earpieces to each other via integrated magnets.

They have the same powerful and dynamic sound you hear in the wired version. You also get an impressive sense of clarity and detail for the money with the Momentum Frees carving out bass, mids and highs with expert precision.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

7. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 One of the most detailed sound performances we’ve heard at this price point. Just make sure they fit. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9 hours (45 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Detailed and insightful sound Reliable Bluetooth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some may find the fit difficult Not the most stylish design $129.95 View at Amazon

In terms of pure, unadulterated sound, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s headphones are huge hitters at this price. They have a playful ease with dynamics and the vocal detail they offer is sensational. Every near crack of an artist's voice is breathlessly translated from recording studio to your ears through the 5.8mm graphene drivers.

There's a whopping 45 hours of possible battery life, thanks to the charge case, and a built-in noise-cancelling mic for calls and voice Siri/Google voice assistance. Otherwise, these are light on features compared to the Sonys above and not quite as comfortable. Nonetheless, they come highly recommended and have the water/sweat-resistance that sporty types will need.

Read the full review: Cambridge Melomania 1s

(Image credit: Jaybird)

8. Jaybird Vista Energetic sound and a secure fit make the Vistas an ideal runner’s choice. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (10 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Punchy, energetic sound Meaty bass Good app Excellent fit Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for detail Quite expensive $179.99 View at Amazon

As dedicated makers of wireless sport headphones since 2006, Jaybird most certainly knows what it's doing in terms of fit and comfort. Their super quick charge ability is a real functional bonus too. It gives an hour of usage off just 5 minutes of juicing up. Sonically, they're fun and lively with plenty of punch. They're a little short on detail compared to others on this list but connectivity is solid and their stereo imaging is good. If you’re tired of feeling your earphones slowly falling out of your ears when out running, the Vistas are a great solution.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

9. Shure SE425 The finest in-ears we've heard at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.6m | In-line remote and mic: Optional | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: no Reasons to Buy Energetic delivery Solid midrange performance Immersive sound Reasons to Avoid Some rivals boast more bass $239 View at Amazon

Given we first reviewed the Shure SE425s back in 2013, it's fair to say they've stood the test of time. Fun, absorbing, classy, polished and captivating are just a few adjectives that you can use to describe their sound. The level of finesse and refinement on offer is astonishing even at this price.

You can hear things you never thought were there even on recordings you know inside out. Sure, their looks might not appeal to everyone and they can be a bit fiddly to get in place first time round due to their over-ear design, but these are all about the amazing audio.

Read the full review: Shure SE425

10. Bose SoundSport Wireless A great pair of sporty in-ears for those leading an active lifestyle. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | Connector: Micro USB | Finishes: Black, Aqua Blue, Citron Yellow, Red Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Less-than-stellar battery life $99 View at Amazon 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Bose SoundSport Wirelesses are more traditional wireless in-ear headphones, with a neckband cable incorporating a remote housing part-way down. The soft silicone rubber hooks trace the basic lines of the ear, making the fit secure and comfortable enough for running or the gym. They're also sweat resistant and IPX4 rated. The sound quality is perfect for this kind of earphone too – plenty of detail, smooth highs and powerful, punchy bass that might get you running that bit faster.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

11. Sony WF-1000X A pair of five-star, truly wireless in-ears we can really get behind. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 3 hours (9 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Excellent with timing and dynamics Truly wireless Decent noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid Occasional wireless dropout $99 View at Amazon

These were the best true wireless earbuds we've tested but that was before we met their successors above. And we've tested a lot. Not only do you get truly great sound quality, with punchy drums and fantastic insight, they also pack noise-cancelling tech and both Google Assistant and Apple's Siri personal helper. Nine hours of battery should last all but the most marathon of commutes, and the selection of six ear tips should fit pretty much any wearer. The only downside is our test unit tended to drop out every now and again. But otherwise they have everything going for them. Highly recommended.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000X

Best Sony headphones 2019

Best on-ear headphones

1. AKG Y50 Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s are superb portable headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Driver: 50mm | Bluetooth: No | Finishes: Black, Red, Teal, Yellow Reasons to Buy Rhythmic, clear and detailed Time well Dynamic and punchy Reasons to Avoid Ears get warm after a while $245.16 View at Amazon 103 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Winners of multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, the AKG Y50s hardly put a foot wrong with their impressive sound. They're balanced and insightful, uncover loads of detail and convey dynamics effortlessly. A neat design mechanism allows allows them to collapse and fold flat for easy storage. The leather earpads sit firmly on the ears and do a good job of blocking our external noise.

If you want a pair of on-ear headphones that are portable, stylish and affordable, then look no further than these AKGs.

Read the full review: AKG Y50

2. Grado SR80e Grado has knocked it out of the park with these open-back headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Design: Open-back | Bluetooth: No | Finishes: Black/Silver Reasons to Buy Excellent treble and midrange detail Lively sound Tight bass Reasons to Avoid Not the most relaxed sound $99 View at Amazon 817 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Grado SR80es are exceptional and exceptionally odd headphones. Open-back on-ear headphones are a rarity and this pair show unwavering confidence in their unusual approach. These are lively headphones with excellent midrange and treble detail, as well as swift, deep bass for a pair of this size and style. They’re not the most relaxing listen and some won’t like the uncompromising nature of the midrange they present, but clarity relative to the price is excellent.

But because they leak sound and provide almost no isolation, they aren't ideal for out and about use on, say, public transport.

Read the full review: Grado SR80e

3. AKG Y50BT These Bluetooth AKG headphones are quite something - they cut the cord with §confidence. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Driver: 50mm | Bluetooth: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Finishes: Black, Blue Reasons to Buy Rhythmic, clear and detailed Time well Dynamic and punchy Reasons to Avoid Ears get warm after a while $110.89 View at Amazon 223 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We are very impressed by the AKG Y50BTs. The company has managed to take one of our favourite products (the Y50s above!) and cut the cord, while maintaining a high quality. In addition to impressive clarity, detail and dynamics, they’re practical too. They’re comfortable to wear, and they don’t get warm too quickly.

Top sound, ease of use and a cool, well-made design – if you’re looking for an affordable pair of Bluetooth headphones, look no further.

Read the full review: AKG Y50BT

(Image credit: AKG)

4. AKG N60NC Wireless Compact wireless noise-cancellers with superb sound quality SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Finishes: Black/Silver Reasons to Buy Great noise cancellation Comfy build Solid bass Well balanced Clear midrange and treble Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $117.90 View at Amazon 81 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Foldable and noise-cancelling, these award-winning AKGs are one of the best pairs of all-purpose headphones you'll find. But just because they're convenient and affordable, that doesn't mean that they scrimp on audio quality.

There's a careful tonal balance delivered with plenty of detail and precision. Dynamics are convincing enough to create the highs and lows in the music while there's a good thump to the bass when required.

And then there's the superb noise-cancelling which shuts out the sounds of busy streets, noisy offices and the dreaded hum of an airplane. You won't find better at this price.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

(Image credit: Eric Jones at Jones Studio Ltd)

4. Grado GW100 The kings of open-back headphones go wireless SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Design: Open-back | Bluetooth: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Finishes: Black/Silver Reasons to Buy Clean, transparent, lively sound Solid, compact build Foolproof operation Reasons to Avoid A touch bright-sounding No in-line remote Poor battery life Check Amazon

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones is truly excellent, but they won't be for everyone. Wireless suggests portability but yet their open back design is far from public-friendly. Thankfully, Grado has reduced sound leakage by 60 per cent compared to the SR80e and SR325e models.

Their battery life is just about ok at 15 hours and they don't fold away or pack up at all, really. However, they deliver great expression, clarity and a sophisticated tonal balance all presented on a wonderfully broad sonic canvas. If that sounds like your kind musical nirvana, then these Grados will not disappoint.

Read the full review: Grado W100

5. Koss Porta Pro Absolute proof that affordable doesn't automatically exclude fun. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Style: Open-back | Bluetooth: No | Finishes: Black, Silver Reasons to Buy Time brilliantly with decent punch Decent detail Extremely lightweight and portable Reasons to Avoid No real complaints $34.99 View at Amazon

The Koss Porta Pros are a cheap pair of headphones and a lot of fun, and at around £30 they're tough to beat. Given the design first appeared in 1984, the Pros have an obvious retro look but the design also keeps them lightweight. You can toggle between a light or firm fit. The only downside is they're pretty much open-backed and quite leaky when you're out in public. If you can live with that, you'll be impressed by their upbeat, rhythmic sound.

Read the full review: Koss Porta Pro

6. Grado SR325e The musical, detailed sound of these wired Grados makes them a truly top buy. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Design: Open-back | Bluetooth: No | Finishes: Black/Silver Reasons to Buy Transparent across frequencies Expressive dynamics Precise timing Reasons to Avoid Nothing $295 View at Amazon 137 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Remaining unbeaten at this price, these hugely revealing open-back Grados are a compelling buy if you're after a pair for home use. They’re not the head-turners you might expect under £300, but they do bring a sturdy, solid build. And sound quality is unquestionable. Everything from their tonal balance to their transparency across frequencies to their timing and dynamic ability is class-leading at this price.

If you’re serious about sound quality and they fit your budget, what are you waiting for?

Read the full review: Grado SR325e

Best over-ear headphones

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 These wireless and noise-cancelling Sonys set a new standard at the money. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Connector: USB-C | Finishes: Black, Silver Reasons to Buy Natural, all-round sound quality The best noise-cancelling out there Supremely comfortable Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first $278 View at Walmart 750 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sony WH-1000XM3s have cemented the brand's position as king of noise-cancelling headphones, beating rivals like the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs and Bowers & Wilkins PXs to top spot. For starters, they're a snug and comfortable fit and packed with useful features including an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which maximises noise-cancelling performance at high altitude.

But it's the sound quality that really stands out. The Sony headphones use analogue amplification to great effect with an immense sense of spaciousness, loads of detail and enhanced dynamics.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019) Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser’s reputation SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Connector: USB-C | Finishes: Black, Silver Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life $399.95 View at Amazon

Sure, a 17-hour battery life is not the best you'll find on a set of wireless headphones but there the gripes end. Thick leather earpads makes these incredibly comfortable and even provide a good dose of noise isolation when you're cancelling battery power runs out. The on-cup controls and their collapsable design make them also easy to use and very convenient, and then there's the sound.

They're rich and gloriously full-bodied but still maintain a stark clarity particularly in the midrange. It gives them a superb tonal balance alongside their depth of bass.

You can get the excellent Sony's above for a fair bit less but, rhythmically cohesiveness and consistently dynamic too, these Sennheisers are quite the class leaders.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

3. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Connector: USB-C | Finishes: Black, Silver Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Competitive battery life Reasons to Avoid Earcups don’t fold inwards $398 View at Amazon

The one-two combination of Qualcomm's AptX HD Bluetooth technology and B&W's largest PX series drivers make these noise-cancelling headphones an absolute knock-out. That means low latency wireless transmission at hi-res quality of up to 24-bit/48kHz levels, so long as you've the source material to back that up.

The results include the solid, detailed and tonally balanced sound we'd expect from PX headphones and that brilliant rhythmic precision but there's more this time. There are new heights of dynamic expression and a sense of pure entertainment.

The PX7s look and feel a little cheaper than their predecessor, but we’d take them for their extra comfort. Ultimately, they’re still one of the more striking pairs of headphones on the market.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7

4. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear A stylish and sonically gifted pair of wired over-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No Reasons to Buy Gorgeous design Comfy fit Beautifully detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $229.95 View at Amazon

Another What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 over-ears are portable, desirable and blessed with brilliant sound. They're dynamic, entertaining performers that get the balance between attack and finesse just right. Build quality is excellent too - the earpads are seriously comfy and isolate noise better than many rivals at the money. The 2.0s also come in two flavours, the AEi for iPhone users and the AEG for the rest, so you don't need to worry about compatibility.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear

5. Beyerdynamic Amiron High-end wired headphones that sound as good as they feel. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm/6.3mm | Finishes: Black/Silver Reasons to Buy Nice bass detail Clear and organised Handles treble well Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $399.95 View at Amazon 67 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If we had to choose one word that encapsulates both the design and sound of Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones, it would be ‘comfortable’. But luckily the sound is as impressive as the comfort.

At this price point, Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones provide an impressive sound that takes the whole frequency range in its stride. We like their clear midrange vocals, their tight timing, and the impressive way that they can handle challengingly messy songs.

On the whole, the ability of the Amirons will keep you happy no matter what they’re playing.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron

6. Sony MDR-Z1R With the right source, these are the best closed-back headphones we’ve heard. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: No | Drivers: 70mm | Sensitivity: 100dB/mW | Cable length: 3m | Weight: 385g | Connectors: 3.5mm, 6.3mm, 4.4mm Reasons to Buy Excellent scale and detail Even tonal balance Superb build and finish Reasons to Avoid Demand quality electronics $1,840 View at Amazon 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These £1700 Sony's might look understated, but there's obsessive attention to detail. From the use of high-grade materials to the impressively engineered grilles and driver enclosures, every element of the Z1Rs has been painstakingly designed.

This means you'll need to partner them with a suitable high-end electronics to really make them sing, but you'll be left amazed by their sense of composure and their ability to extract detail and subtlety from a track. At the money, we don't think we've tested a better alternative.

Read the full review: Sony MDR-Z1R

7. Focal Stellia Simply the best closed-back headphones we've heard SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: No | Drivers: 40mm Beryllium | Sensitivity: 106dB/mW | Cable length: 1.2m (3.5mm jack), 3m (4-pin XLR) | Weight: 435g | Connectors: 3.5mm, 6.3mm adapter, XLR Reasons to Buy Refinement, insight and powerful bass Excellent build and finish Impressive comfort Reasons to Avoid Some practical issues with cable options $2,890 View at Amazon

Ask us to name the best sounding headphones we’ve ever heard and you can be sure that Focal’s brilliant Utopias would be in with a shout. They really are that good – though at almost three and a half grand, they ought to be. Essentially, these are the closed-back version of the Utopias. But on a technical level, much has been re-engineered to account for the different configuration.

Everything here has been given the premium treatment, from the drivers and specially designed venting system to the high quality leather and beautifully shaped metal parts. And they're suitably comfortable. The 3.5mm cable is a little on the short side, but there are at least other cable options.

Given the source electronics such a premium pair of headphones deserves, these Focals turn in a superb performance. Consider the likes of Chord’s Hugo 2 DAC/headphone amp (£1,799) with a suitable source such as a quality laptop and hi-res audio tracks. That done, you'll be treated to a sound that's detailed and spacious, with a powerful, agile bass. The Focal Stellia sound seamless and wonderfully integrated. The best headphones we've ever heard? Possibly.

Read the full review: Focal Stellia

MORE:

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Best wireless headphones

Best true wireless earbuds