Speaker packages need to get this crucial thing right in order to succeed, but it's not a golden ticket for cinematic sound success

2026 has been a particularly good year for surround sound speaker packages. We've tested new systems from Wharfedale, KEF, Paradigm, Dali and Q Acoustics, and while they've not all been perfect, it's been a whole lot of fun testing them out.

Proper surround sound is hard to beat, and while we love the convenience of the best soundbars, the immersion from placing speakers around our home cinema testing room and firing up one of our favourite movies is hard to beat.

Now, I've spent the last month assessing these speaker packages, and in doing so, watching the same clips from Sinners, Blade Runner 2049, F1: The Movie and Thunderbolts* more times than I'd like to admit, and it has led me to an inevitable conclusion: cohesion is the make-or-break of any speaker package.

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What do I mean by that? Essentially, if the components don't deliver a cohesive experience, whether that be a tonal dissonance or a change in sonic character between the front, centre and surround channels, then the system has already lost me.

I've tested packages with surround speakers that stick out because they don't sound as full-bodied as the front speakers. Instead of blending in nicely and working together with others to deliver a consistent sound, the speakers make themselves known more than you'd hope, breaking the cinematic bubble in the process.

It's hard to explain, but once you become aware of a surround speaker or centre channel not matching the front speakers, the surround sound magic quickly fades, and there's no real way to combat it. That's why manufacturers need to get it right from the start, or carefully consider which speakers they bundle together.

The best way to achieve this is to keep the drivers, or better yet the speakers themselves, consistent across the package. Take the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i 5.1 HCP, a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winner, as a prime example.

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The front and surround speakers are all the same Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i speakers, and the 12.1Ci centre channel sports the same 25mm woven polyester dome tweeter and 13cm mid/bass drivers as those standmounts.

As a result, the system sounds remarkably consistent, and my attention was never drawn to the surrounds in an unwanted fashion.

Now, cohesion isn't a golden ticket to a five-star speaker package review. Take the Paradigm Premier v2 5.1 speaker package as an example; it features remarkable cohesion between the channels as it too keeps the drivers consistent, which is something we praised in our full review. However, its fundamentally hard-edged sound and lack of natural warmth still make it a tricky system to recommend.

You'll notice that the front left and right speakers are the ones that set the standard, and that's usually because they do the heavy lifting in a speaker package. A majority of sound effects are placed at the front of the mix, and the front speakers bulk out almost all of the sound around the dialogue coming from the centre channel.

That includes soundtracks, atmospheric effects and the general soundscape at large, so the surround speakers really need to follow suit and blend nicely when it comes to delivering surround effects with similar tonal qualities.

That's no easy task, especially as most systems use smaller and cheaper speakers for their surrounds to bring prices down and make these systems more accommodating in terms of size.

However, to reiterate my original point, it can be the make-or-break of delivering quality, immersive surround sound, so getting it right really is important.

MORE:

Read our Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP review

As well as our Dali Sonik 5 5.1 review

And check out the best surround sound systems