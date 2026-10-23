Newbie hi-fi brand Ubiqaudiolab has launched its ultra-high-end Ubicube range of power amplifiers, and they make quite a statement of intent.

The company's Ubicube line-up consists of three models, the Ubicube 700, 400 and 200, arriving alongside the Ubiquitous 300B preamplifier.

If you're unfamiliar, Ubiqaudiolab is a Slovenian hi-fi manufacturer established in 2021 with the aim of bringing together "exceptional engineering talent, industrial ambition and an uncompromising vision of musical realism".

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Sounds like our kind of company.

The massive Ubicube 700 certainly looks to encapsulate that vision. The luxury amplifier delivers a hefty 700 watts of power into 8 ohms, boasting a Class A input stage alongside a high-bias Class A/B output stage to deliver "perfectly consistent, lightning-fast power".

The new amp uses massive internal copper heat-dissipation plates with chimney-effect airflow for faster heat transfer from the power amplifier modules, housed within a solid aluminium monocoque chassis designed for optimal mechanical stability and vibration control.

The 700's Ubicube 400 and 200 siblings are designed to deliver "the same uncompromising audio performance in a slightly smaller form factor".

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(Image credit: Ubiquadiolab)

The Ubicube 400 delivers 400 watts into 8 ohms, whereas the Ubicube 200 puts out 200 watts into 8 ohms.

The Ubicube 200 and 400 incorporate audiophile-grade power modules working alongside an advanced, oversized power supply in a bid to reveal the subtlest details of each recording.

Finally, the Ubiquitous 300B preamplifier aims to deliver "seamless, continuous reproduction of authentic human expression across every genre of music".

Developed with a dual-mono Class A topology and new 300B electron tube technology, the luxury preamp is designed to work with Ubiqaudiolab power amplifiers to create a "truly lifelike reproduction" of music.

While it will be unveiling its first commercially available range at the Warsaw Audio Video Show this weekend , Ubiqaudiolab reportedly has its sights set on the UK market in the future. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect the amps above to cost well into the tens of thousands of pounds.

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