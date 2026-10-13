What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
    Show:

Best accessories 2026

Phono stage: Rega Fono MM Mk5

Rega Fono MM Mk5

Read the full review here

Expressive dynamics and a strong rhythmic drive earn the Rega Fono MM Mk5 this year's win.

Best phono stage £400-£1000

Graham Slee Reflex M phono stage on wooden surface in front of bookcase

Graham Slee Reflex M

Read the full review here

Graham's great sounding, upgradable phono stage retains its crown for another year.

Best phono stage over £1000

Vertere Phono-1 LX phono stage on white surface in front of busy shelf

Vertere Phono-1 LX

Read the full review here

Excellent resolution and rhythmic drive, paired with a punchy low end, earn the Phono-1 LX its first win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Best speaker cable

Speaker cable: Chord Company RumourX (2022)

Chord Company RumourX (2022)

Read the full review here

Great value and build quality make the RumourX the best cable for most people.

Best analogue interconnect

Audio cable: Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA

Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA

Read the full review here

The perfect way to help your system to perform to its best ability, the Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA is this year's winner.

Best cartridge under £100

Purple and black Goldring E3 cartridge on a white background

Goldring E3

Read the full review here

Goldring's fantastic and affordable all-rounder remains the best option at its price for another year.

Best cartridge £100-£250

Audio-Technica AT-VM740xML moving magnet cartridge attached to Technics turntable tonearm

Audio-Technica AT-VM740xML

Read the full review here

A polished and balanced cartridge that ticks all the right boxes.

Best cartridge £250-£500

Nagaoka MP-200 moving magnet cartridge

Nagaoka MP-200

Read the full review here

Another year, another win for Nagaoka's class-leading cartridge.

Best cartridge over £500

Ortofon MC X30 moving coil cartridge

Ortofon MC X30

Read the full review here

Ortofon's sensibly-priced moving coil cartridge adds another trophy to its collection.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.