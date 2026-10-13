Best accessories 2026

Rega Fono MM Mk5
Expressive dynamics and a strong rhythmic drive earn the Rega Fono MM Mk5 this year's win.
Graham Slee Reflex M
Graham's great sounding, upgradable phono stage retains its crown for another year.
Vertere Phono-1 LX
Excellent resolution and rhythmic drive, paired with a punchy low end, earn the Phono-1 LX its first win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.
Chord Company RumourX (2022)
Great value and build quality make the RumourX the best cable for most people.
Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA
The perfect way to help your system to perform to its best ability, the Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA is this year's winner.
Goldring E3
Goldring's fantastic and affordable all-rounder remains the best option at its price for another year.
Audio-Technica AT-VM740xML
A polished and balanced cartridge that ticks all the right boxes.
Nagaoka MP-200
Another year, another win for Nagaoka's class-leading cartridge.
Ortofon MC X30
Ortofon's sensibly-priced moving coil cartridge adds another trophy to its collection.
- Check out our best phono stages buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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