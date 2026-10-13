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Best TV 2026

Best 40-43in TV

LG C6 42-inch OLED TV on white shelving unit in test room

LG C6 42-inch (OLED42C6)

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LG's smallest OLED TV is the top option for any serious home cinema fan who is short on space.

Best 48-50in TV

LG C6 48-inch OLED TV

LG C6 48-inch (OLED48C6)

Read the full review here

The 48-inch LG C6 is a massive step forward for the brand's step-down OLED range, offering the best picture available on a set of this size.

Best budget 55-77in TV

TCL P8L TV

TCL P8L (65P8L-UK)

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TCL's incredible value P8L proves it is possible to make a great TV that doesn't break the bank.

Best mid-range 55-77in TV

LG C6 OLED TV on screen is blue car on bridge with city backdrop

LG C6 (OLED65C6)

Read the full review here

It may not have a next-gen panel, but the 65-inch LG C6 is a fantastic TV capable of delivering a wonderfully immersive home cinema experience.

Best premium 55-77in TV

Samsung S99H 55-inch OLED TV

Samsung S99H (QE55S99H)

Read the full review here

Samsung's flagship OLED offers a punchy, wonderfully three-dimensional picture that's hard to beat.

Best gaming TV

LG C6 OLED TV on screen is blue car on bridge with city backdrop

LG C6 (OLED65C6)

Read the full review here

The C6's flawless gaming specifications and stellar picture make it the one to get for committed gamers.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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