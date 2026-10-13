Best TV 2026

LG C6 42-inch (OLED42C6)
LG's smallest OLED TV is the top option for any serious home cinema fan who is short on space.
LG C6 48-inch (OLED48C6)
The 48-inch LG C6 is a massive step forward for the brand's step-down OLED range, offering the best picture available on a set of this size.
TCL P8L (65P8L-UK)
TCL's incredible value P8L proves it is possible to make a great TV that doesn't break the bank.
LG C6 (OLED65C6)
It may not have a next-gen panel, but the 65-inch LG C6 is a fantastic TV capable of delivering a wonderfully immersive home cinema experience.
Samsung S99H (QE55S99H)
Samsung's flagship OLED offers a punchy, wonderfully three-dimensional picture that's hard to beat.
LG C6 (OLED65C6)
The C6's flawless gaming specifications and stellar picture make it the one to get for committed gamers.
- Check out our Best OLED TV buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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