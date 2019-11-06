Best OLED TVs 2019: the best budget and premium OLED TVs

The best OLED TVs offer some of the best picture quality around at the moment. And while they were once the preserve of those with particularly deep pockets, prices have slowly come down and some of the cheapest OLED TVs are now among the best.

It's basically the next step on from LCD. Because they don't require a backlight, OLED, or Organic Light-Emitting Diode, televisions can be ultra-thin, and because each pixel can be switched off individually (creating a 'true' black), they have unbelievable black levels.

OLED is also a more efficient and eco-friendly technology than LCD. They are expensive to produce, however, which is why you don't currently see OLED TVs under 55 inches.

The very best OLED televisions combine 4K and HDR technology to devastating effect. We've rounded up the cream of the crop below, including the cheapest OLED TV we've tested, to the very best OLED TVs money can buy. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for OLED TV deals.

1. LG OLED55C9PLA Arguably the best OLED TV you can buy right now - it's a stunning all-rounder. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 74 x 123 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Rich, natural colours Brilliant blacks Loads of detail Reasons to Avoid Fines dark details missing Sound can be bettered No HDR10+ support $1,496.99 View at Walmart

We've come to expect some of the best OLED TV picture quality from LG in recent years, and the 2019 C9 series doesn't disappointed. The 55in version pictured here is a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner and delivers brilliantly balanced colours, impressive black depth and eye-catching levels of detail - everything makes for a flagship picture performance at a reasonable price.

It's a good-looking OLED TV too - the tiny bezel doesn't get in the way, and its webOS operating system is as inviting as ever. As you go deeper into the menus, things get a bit more confusing but thankfully, the TV doesn't require a lot of tinkering out of the box. Its 40W speaker system sounds good enough to keep you entertained, but as with most flatscreen TVs, investing in a good soundbar won't do any harm.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C9PLA

2. Panasonic TX-55GZ950B This impressive Panasonic OLED TV is excellent value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: My Home Screen 4.0 | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83x145x4.7cm Reasons to Buy Price Balanced, natural picture Good sound Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Image could be punchier Dull operating system Lacks some apps Check Amazon

This Panasonic set might not be the most glamorous OLED TV, but it's one of the best value sets we've seen in 2019. Here, the picture does the talking, with its natural balance and tonal subtlety giving the image a fantastic sense of realism. Blacks are inky deep, but there's detail in those darker areas too. The above LG might offer a more polished picture, but the Panasonic more than holds its own.

One big plus is that the Panasonic supports all the major HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+), so there's no need to worry about the type of 4K content you want to watch. Oh, and its built-in speaker system sounds impressively weighty and dynamic too.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ950B

3. LG OLED65C9PLA This attractive LG OLED TV produces a brilliant big-screen picture. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83x145x4.7cm Reasons to Buy Lovely, subtle design Rich but natural pictures Strong sound Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for motion Convoluted menus $2,096.99 View at Walmart

This 65in version of LG's C9 looks the part before you even turn it on, with such slim bezels you could mistake it for a floating set (especially when wall mounted). The picture doesn't disappoint - black levels are suitably inky, while the image goes brilliantly bright, creating a stunning level of contrast. And while the speakers are pretty well hidden, they create great sound. A fantastic option for any film or TV fan looking for a set bigger than 55in and another 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C9PLA

4. LG OLED55C8PLA As far as OLED TVs go, this 2018 model still holds its own. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 70.7x122.8x4.7cm Reasons to Buy Brighter, punchy and sharp picture Fantastically natural images Amazing upscaling Reasons to Avoid Motion processing could be better Settings menus are confusing Mediocre sound for the money $1,396.99 View at Amazon

This was only a small improvement on its predecessor when it launched last year, but then LG was already at the front of the OLED pack. So it's a bit like criticising Lewis Hamilton for "only" finishing four seconds ahead of second place. We love the pedestal stand on this LG TV - as well as looking cool, that ridged mouth funnels sound towards the viewer from the downward-firing speaker. And the picture? It's excellent, providing you select the right mode. A great TV in its own right, and a deserved winner of its 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award. And now available at a bargain price.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C8PLA

5. LG OLED55E9PLA An impressive OLED picture with the sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5cm Reasons to Buy Deep, rich blacks Superb sense of realism Solid, weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Not the last word in black detail No HDR10+ support $1,996.99 View at Walmart

Our advice when reviewing televisions tends to be buy a flatscreen and then add a soundbar, but this LG proves one of the exceptions to that rule. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with excellent sound quality.

This E9 has more speakers than its 2019 sibling, the also five-star C9 (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). The result is a sonic performance unmatched by any soundbar we've tested below £500, and with no extra boxes or cables!

Read the full LG OLED55E9PLA review

6. LG OLED55B8PLA A brilliant OLED TV from 2018 with a tempting price tag. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10 Pro, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 70.7x122.8x4.7cm Reasons to Buy Rich, refined colours Perfect blacks Great value Reasons to Avoid Other LGs are even better QLEDs go brighter $1,149.99 View at Walmart

It might lack the more modern processor of its more expensive stablemates, but this LG still delivers quality in spades, and is a darn sight cheaper because of the lack of a bleeding edge chipset. It's a natural with colour tones, and is more than adept at handling shading - its colour reproduction is as grounded as the B8’s feet are to its stand. If you want a decent OLED set but can't afford to spring for LG's latest and greatest, this 2018 LG OLED is a fantastic option.

Read the full review: LG OLED55B8PLA

7. LG OLED65C8PLA A little long in the tooth, but still a breathtaking big-screen OLED TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.1x144.9x4.7cm Reasons to Buy Sensational 4K picture Breathtaking black levels Impressive detail and upscaling Reasons to Avoid Motion processing can be bettered $1,747.95 View at Amazon

A big and beautiful TV with a vibrant picture rich in detail, this is another LG OLED we’d be proud to own. You couldn’t really ask for more from the 65in LG C8. It does everything the 55in model does well, but in a larger package. That's why it is another 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C8PLA

8. Philips 65OLED803 Simply one of the best OLED TVs available, bursting with Philips' Ambilight technology. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: Android | HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI: 4 | USB: 2 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83x144.9x4.9cm Reasons to Buy Deep blacks with punchy colours Excellent upscaling Ambilight Reasons to Avoid Occasional issue with skin tones Sony does motion better No Dolby Vision Check Amazon

Another inviting Philips OLED. Ambilight is the star of the show here. The coloured lights correspond to what's happening on screen, making for a more immersive viewing experience. And if you have Philips Hue smart lights in your home, they can join in the action too. The TV's picture is punchy, and combined with super-sharp edges, you get a real sense of three-dimensionality. A 65-incher worthy of any lounge or home cinema room.

Read the full review: Philips 65OLED803

9. LG OLED55E8PLA Another 2018 OLED from LG, and one that's more affordable than ever. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats: HDR10 Pro, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 77.6x122.8x5.2cm Reasons to Buy Class-leading picture Gorgeous design Well-equipped smarts Reasons to Avoid Doesn’t justify premium price Check Amazon

This TV uses the same screen and Alpha 9 processor as LG's C8, E8, G8 and W8 OLED ranges, so straightaway you know you're onto a winner. The main difference? This one has a built-in soundbar, giving you home cinema sound, which is great news if you don't want to shop around for one yourself. It's quite a looker too, thanks to the stand that makes it look like the TV is floating. The picture quality is predictably excellent, while sound goes loud without losing its balance. You can buy a better soundbar than the bundled one, but this scores extra points for convenience.

Read the full review: LG OLED55E8PLA

10. Sony KD-65AF9 A stunning television in so many ways, and one of the best-sounding TVs we’ve tested. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: Android | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 2 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.5x144.9x8.6cm Reasons to Buy Excellent OLED blacks Class-leading motion processing Great sound Reasons to Avoid Tricky to get it looking its best Irritating remote Check Amazon

If you want to get the most from this Sony OLED TV, you'll have to spend some time tinkering with the settings. But it's time well spent, as the results are glorious. There's an exceptional level of detail in both the darkest and lightest parts of the picture, and it's more than adept at handling the punchy, vibrant images of a comic book adaptation. Oh, and the motion processing is the best around, making transitions run smooth as butter. Well worth a few thousand of anyone's money.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65AF9

11. Sony KD-65AG9 A good-looking and impressive-sounding OLED TV, if a bit pricey. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 3840x2160 | Operating system: Android | HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI: 4 | USB: 3 | Optical: 1 | Dimensions (HWD): 83.8x144.7x4cm Reasons to Buy Stable, insightful, natural pictures Impressive with SDR content Excellent sound Reasons to Avoid HDR lacks wow factor Tricky to tweak Processing can be intrusive Check Amazon

The KD-65AG9 is an impressive OLED TV and arguably best in class in a number of ways. Picture and sound quality are both excellent, as is the TV's motion handling. It also boasts a fabulous upscaler for Full HD content. Where it falls down slightly, is with native 4K HDR pictures. In our opinion, rivals such as the LG C9 and Samsung Q90 QLED boast superior processing and HDR handling. The Sony is also significantly more expensive than its close rivals, a price which it struggles to justify.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65AG9

