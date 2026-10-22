This European brand’s latest pair of floorstanders are designed “to bridge the gap between entry-level and high-end”

Audio Solutions has announced its latest pair of floorstanders, the Overture G4.

Audio Solutions is a hi-fi manufacturer based in Lithuania. Founded in 2011, it’s still a relatively fresh-faced brand which lists four main loudspeaker ranges – the Vantage, Virtuoso, Figaro and Overture – among its overall lineup.

The G4 are, naturally, the fourth generation of the brand’s Overture roster, inheriting trickle-down structural and acoustic innovations from the higher-tier Figaro and Virtuoso ranges.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

Designed to “bridge the gap between entry-level and high-end”, each fourth-gen tower packs a 19mm silk-dome tweeter alongside a 15cm paper-cone midrange and two 15cm paper-cone bass units.

The tweeter benefits from Audio Solution’s ‘Mini-Horn’ waveguide technology, designed to enhance tweeter performance by damping the micro-flexing that affects soft-dome tweeters at higher volumes, resulting in “exceptional clarity, detail, and transient speed”.

(Image credit: Audio Solutions)

Elsewhere, the Overture G4 cabinets employ a dual-shell design consisting of a 10mm inner shell and a larger 22mm outer shell. These layers are separated by a specialised damping material to eliminate unwanted resonances inside the cabinets.

The Overture G4 also use an internal bracing skeleton to enhance structural rigidity and further manage internal standing waves.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new speakers are available in two standard finishes – Gloss White or Gloss Dark Grey – or you can use Audio Solutions’ product configurator to customise the speakers’ front panels, side panels and accessories to your liking. For a cost, of course.

The new Overture G4 come in ‘S’ and ‘M’ sizes, with the former costing £6000 and the latter setting you back £7500.

MORE:

I flew to Switzerland to hear a £1 million hi-fi system – and it made quite the Statement

“It’s not our job to fix a bad recording” – Goldmund’s brutal pursuit of honest sound, according to its head of acoustics

These are the best floorstanding speakers around