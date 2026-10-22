This European brand’s latest pair of floorstanders are designed “to bridge the gap between entry-level and high-end”
Audio Solutions brings the Overture G4 to the UK
Audio Solutions has announced its latest pair of floorstanders, the Overture G4.
Audio Solutions is a hi-fi manufacturer based in Lithuania. Founded in 2011, it’s still a relatively fresh-faced brand which lists four main loudspeaker ranges – the Vantage, Virtuoso, Figaro and Overture – among its overall lineup.
The G4 are, naturally, the fourth generation of the brand’s Overture roster, inheriting trickle-down structural and acoustic innovations from the higher-tier Figaro and Virtuoso ranges.
Designed to “bridge the gap between entry-level and high-end”, each fourth-gen tower packs a 19mm silk-dome tweeter alongside a 15cm paper-cone midrange and two 15cm paper-cone bass units.
The tweeter benefits from Audio Solution’s ‘Mini-Horn’ waveguide technology, designed to enhance tweeter performance by damping the micro-flexing that affects soft-dome tweeters at higher volumes, resulting in “exceptional clarity, detail, and transient speed”.
Elsewhere, the Overture G4 cabinets employ a dual-shell design consisting of a 10mm inner shell and a larger 22mm outer shell. These layers are separated by a specialised damping material to eliminate unwanted resonances inside the cabinets.
The Overture G4 also use an internal bracing skeleton to enhance structural rigidity and further manage internal standing waves.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
The new speakers are available in two standard finishes – Gloss White or Gloss Dark Grey – or you can use Audio Solutions’ product configurator to customise the speakers’ front panels, side panels and accessories to your liking. For a cost, of course.
The new Overture G4 come in ‘S’ and ‘M’ sizes, with the former costing £6000 and the latter setting you back £7500.
MORE:
I flew to Switzerland to hear a £1 million hi-fi system – and it made quite the Statement
“It’s not our job to fix a bad recording” – Goldmund’s brutal pursuit of honest sound, according to its head of acoustics
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.