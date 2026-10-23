Écoute Audio raised quite a few eyebrows – including our own – when it launched its TH1 over-ears in the UK earlier this year.

The TH1's bank-busting price was one thing, but what really stood out was their claim to be the first headphones in the world featuring a valve-based preamp stage, a DAC and dual-mono amplification. That's half a hi-fi system crammed into a pair of over-ears.

Écoute is now back with a sequel, refining the original design in a bid to improve sound quality, comfort and noise cancelling, all while introducing a few new colourways and material options in the process.

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The TH2 refine the dual-mono amplification and valve preamp stage of their predecessors. Central to this is the Nutube 6P1 dual-triode valve, which then hands over to two solid-state amps that maintain channel isolation through to the 40mm titanium-coated Mylar drivers.

The headphones' dual-mono configuration keeps left and right channels separate to reduce crosstalk and better preserve stereo imaging.

The TH2 employs a new resonance chamber design from that found in the TH1, aiming to produce "deeper, punchier bass and a more sharply defined treble. Improved shielding around the Nutube valve further aims to reduce the noise floor, offering better isolation from interference to aid greater clarity and expression".

(Image credit: Écoute Audio)

The sophomore headphones pack standard active noise cancellation alongside a transparency mode to let in outside sounds. Battery life clocks in at around 20 hours, the same approximate lifespan as the original TH1.

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As well as Bluetooth 5.3 with support for Sony's higher-quality LDAC codec, you can listen wired via USB-C or standard 3.5mm. If using the latter, you can select 'active mode' to use the TH1's built-in valve preamp and dual-mono power amp, or 'passive mode' to power them with an external amp like normal wired headphones.

The TH2 have also been tweaked in pursuit of better long-term comfort. A redesigned headband uses a hybrid suspension system with three points of articulation, built to remove pressure points for a more tailored-feeling fit.

The Écoute Audio TH2 are available in three colourways – Charcoal, Gunmetal and Nickel – priced at £999 with a fabric trim or £1099 with leather.

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