Écoute Audio upgrades its trailblazing valve headphones with improved sound, comfort and noise cancelling
The TH2 seek to refine a boundary-pushing design
Écoute Audio raised quite a few eyebrows – including our own – when it launched its TH1 over-ears in the UK earlier this year.
The TH1's bank-busting price was one thing, but what really stood out was their claim to be the first headphones in the world featuring a valve-based preamp stage, a DAC and dual-mono amplification. That's half a hi-fi system crammed into a pair of over-ears.
Écoute is now back with a sequel, refining the original design in a bid to improve sound quality, comfort and noise cancelling, all while introducing a few new colourways and material options in the process.
The TH2 refine the dual-mono amplification and valve preamp stage of their predecessors. Central to this is the Nutube 6P1 dual-triode valve, which then hands over to two solid-state amps that maintain channel isolation through to the 40mm titanium-coated Mylar drivers.
The headphones' dual-mono configuration keeps left and right channels separate to reduce crosstalk and better preserve stereo imaging.
The TH2 employs a new resonance chamber design from that found in the TH1, aiming to produce "deeper, punchier bass and a more sharply defined treble. Improved shielding around the Nutube valve further aims to reduce the noise floor, offering better isolation from interference to aid greater clarity and expression".
The sophomore headphones pack standard active noise cancellation alongside a transparency mode to let in outside sounds. Battery life clocks in at around 20 hours, the same approximate lifespan as the original TH1.
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As well as Bluetooth 5.3 with support for Sony's higher-quality LDAC codec, you can listen wired via USB-C or standard 3.5mm. If using the latter, you can select 'active mode' to use the TH1's built-in valve preamp and dual-mono power amp, or 'passive mode' to power them with an external amp like normal wired headphones.
The TH2 have also been tweaked in pursuit of better long-term comfort. A redesigned headband uses a hybrid suspension system with three points of articulation, built to remove pressure points for a more tailored-feeling fit.
The Écoute Audio TH2 are available in three colourways – Charcoal, Gunmetal and Nickel – priced at £999 with a fabric trim or £1099 with leather.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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