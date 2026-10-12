Fyne Audio celebrates its 10th anniversary with super limited floorstanders

Scottish loudspeaker manufacturer, Fyne Audio, has launched a limited-edition version of its first ever loudspeaker, the F1-10, in celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary.

The F1-10 Anniversary speakers are limited to 30 individually numbered pairs worldwide and feature an updated ‘IsoFlare’ driver design, a newly developed ultra-high-frequency tweeter system and Fyne’s “most ambitious crossover to date”.

The new ‘IsoFlare’ driver features a 7.5cm aluminosilicate glass compression tweeter mounted at the acoustic centre of a 25cm multi-fibre mid/bass driver.

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The company claims that the new tweeter material offers “extremely low mass, exceptional strength” and improved internal damping. The glass diaphragm also uses a powerful neodymium magnet and a vented rear chamber to deliver “outstanding transient response, low distortion and high power handling without thermal compression”.

A computer-optimised waveguide is used to control the tweeter’s dispersion, which the company says allows the ‘IsoFlare’ driver to deliver “consistent directivity, exceptional stereo imaging and a stable, immersive soundstage”.

The new ultra-high-frequency ‘SuperTrax’ system sees a 2.5cm thin-ply carbon tweeter mounted horizontally in the enclosure’s top panel. This additional tweeter fires onto a diffuser, which, Fyne claims, distributes its output “evenly throughout the listening environment rather than projecting it narrowly towards the listener”.

In a rather sci-fi touch, each unit’s crossover undergoes a “super-deep freezing and controlled thawing process”, which Fyne says “[optimises] electrical conductivity and signal transparency”.

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(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

The new speaker has bi-wire terminals, alongside a fifth grounding terminal, which allows the driver chassis to be grounded to source and amplifier equipment, to minimise radio-frequency interference.

Following in the footsteps of the original F1-10, the Anniversary edition includes ±3 dB controls for high frequencies above 750Hz and “presence” between 2.5kHz and 5kHz.

That’s a lot of talk about high frequencies, but Fyne has also taken bass into account, using a ‘BassTrax’ diffuser to distribute the output of a downward firing bass-port “uniformly into the room”. The company claims that the diffusion system makes the speakers less fussy about placement than rear or forward ported alternatives.

Low frequencies are also looked after by an internal twin-cavity tuning system for “tight, articulate and naturally integrated bass”.

Fyne says that the F1-10 Anniversary’s cabinet design “celebrates the unique original F1-10”, with a curved cabinet and a luxury gloss veneer finish.

Each “extensively braced” cabinet is made from high density birch and plywood, and finished in an American walnut veneer with contrasting high-gloss burr walnut, a solid walnut trim, and champagne gold accents.

For 30 lucky owners, every pair of F1-10 Anniversary speakers will also include floor-protection cups, a precision adjustment tool, Neotech single-wire jumper leads, an individually signed anniversary booklet and certificates of approval. Limited-edition etched Glencairn whisky glasses and an optional black driver trim kit “complete the ownership package”.

According to Andrzej Sosna, managing director of Fyne Audio, “The F1-10 Anniversary is a truly landmark product for the brand. Each pair is not only a celebration of Fyne Audio’s first decade, but a lasting demonstration of the knowledge, skill and passion of the people who have shaped that journey. While the Anniversary is a limited-edition loudspeaker, the design philosophy, technologies, and engineering behind it form the foundation of the next decade of Fyne Audio loudspeaker ranges.”

The Fyne Audio F1-10 Anniversary speakers are available now for £37,000 / $50,000.

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