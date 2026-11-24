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Black Friday hi-fi deals live: our experts track down the best savings on turntables, CD players, speakers, wireless headphones and more
We're picking the best discounts on top audio products we've tested and genuinely recommend
It's that time of year again: the Black Friday sales are here, bringing with them some tempting discounts on terrific hi-fi kit and the lowest-ever prices on our favourite wireless headphones and earbuds.
If you're looking to buy some great hi-fi on a bargain, you've come to the right place. While the actual day of Black Friday is on Friday 27th November, retailers big and small have already gotten in on the action, and we'll be tracking all the best deals live here.
There are currently some great deals on five-star turntables, CD players and amplifiers, big savings on Award-winning speaker systems, and so many discounts on great-value headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, JBL and Apple.
Remember, just because it's on deal doesn't necessarily mean it's the best product out there, so to cut through the noise, we are only highlighting products we've tested ourselves and genuinely recommend.
That means we'll be focusing on products that have achieved four-star reviews and above from our dedicated, in-house expert reviewers – with even freshly minted Awards winners up for grabs at a reduced price.
We'll also be telling you which deals to avoid if they're no good, while recommending a better (and often cheaper) alternative where we can.
So whether you're looking to upgrade your music system, start afresh or are searching for that perfect Christmas gift, we're here to help. Happy shopping!
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: lowest prices on five-star wireless headphones
- Richer Sounds: huge savings on turntables and hi-fi speakers
- Sevenoaks: save up to £800 on hi-fi bundle deals
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- Sony: £100 off budget Bluetooth turntable
- Sennheiser: Award-winning wired earbuds for £25
- Cambridge Audio: save £50 on five-star amplifier
- John Lewis: all Black Friday tech deals
- AirPods Pro 3: lowest price £165 at Amazon
Editor's picks
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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The PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It has a good quality phono stage built in, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream sound to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones for a neat, compact system. A huge saving for a fairly new turntable.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, and Sony UK
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Our favourite affordable speaker system, the Triangle AIO Twin offers wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth, amplification and a compact, lifestyle-friendly design. It's incredible value – especially with £200 off across all eight finishes.
Deal also available at Amazon
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Deal-hunting advice: look for extra goodies, not just a price drop
When hunting through the Black Friday sales, it’s important not to make an impulse buy and go for the cheapest deal or the biggest saving.
If there is a product you’ve had your eye on for ages but there isn’t a big discount, don’t be discouraged – see if retailers are offering anything extra with it. Some retailers offer cables or a free pair of headphones thrown in with speakers. Others offer vouchers to spend at vinyl shops.
For example, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is one of my favourite turntables I’ve tested in recent years. At £599, it offers a substantial step up from the entry-level decks, and delivers a beautifully detailed, refined and fluid performance, with a particularly expressive way with voices.
I also love that it comes in 11 different finishes – there are the standard black and white, of course, but the satin wine red (pictured above), fir green, steel blue and new signal orange hues look absolutely fantastic if you want your turntable to stand out or match your style.
At the moment, I’ve spotted the Debut Evo 2 at £595 at Sevenoaks – but that’s only a measly £4 saving. Is that enough to make you take the plunge?
Instead, would a better deal be at Peter Tyson, where the Evo 2 is listed at full price, but you get a £25 e-voucher to spend at Rough Trade on any new vinyl record.
It’s up to you which is the better deal. I would personally love any money off new vinyl purchases…
The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 offers a lively, detailed and fluid sound, and is nicely made and easy to use. It also comes with a range of useful upgrades, making it a firm Award-winning recommendation. We have seen this turntable drop to a lower price before...
Don't want this £4 saving at Sevenoaks? Head to Peter Tyson to grab a £25 e-voucher to spend on vinyl records when you buy this product at full price.
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Add to your music collection with these tempting CD deals
Don’t forget that Black Friday is also a great time to pick up some decent discounts on actual music, especially on CDs and vinyl records.
Let's start with CD deals first. Whether you’re adding to your existing CD collection or trying to quit streaming in favour of physical media, there are some serious bargains on some fantastic albums, from Leonard Cohen and Arvo Pärt to Olivia Rodrigo and Queen.
The CDs we've selected are enjoying a range of 15% to 40% discounts, and what's more, we've selected albums that we think will provide a great test of your hi-fi system too!
Check out our pick of the 9 best Black Friday CD deals here
And here are my top 3 CD deals:
Save a chunky £70 off this feature-packed, versatile music streamer
We usually look out for a Black Friday discount on the superb little WiiM Pro Plus – our Award-winning music streamer that offers a huge amount of features and performance for its tiny footprint and budget price. We’ve seen it go as low as £175 previously, but the price is still standing firm at £249... so far.
Instead, our deal-hunting senses have turned to the bigger sibling, the five-star WiiM Ultra streamer. Right now, you can save a substantial £70 off its retail price and pay £299 at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, and Sevenoaks.
The Ultra is a versatile streamer that sounds detailed, open and lively, with ample connectivity – including an HDMI input and MM phono stage so you can plug in your TV, turntable and more into this compact box. It doesn't have AirPlay 2, but is otherwise heaving with hi-res streaming features, and comes with an intuitive control app. It's an excellent digital hub and a worthy upgrade to your system, especially with this £70 saving.
The versatile WiiM Ultra takes everything we liked about the little Pro Plus and adds a large touchscreen, upgraded DAC and more connectivity options. At this discounted price, it’s one of the strongest-value streamers on the market.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks
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This superb Marantz amplifier deal is a major saving on five-star hi-fi pedigree
This is one of the best hi-fi deals to keep an eye on during this Black Friday week.
The former Award-winning Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier has fallen from £499 to £379 at Amazon, a major saving of £120 on an amplifier that once had multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards to its name. That said, we have seen the PM6007 go even cheaper in previous sales events, and it's an outgoing model – so there's scope for an even bigger saving if luck is on our side over the next few days.
The Marantz PM6007 is a stellar entry-level amp thanks to its clear, punchy sound, solid build and broad range of connection options. We were huge fans of the five-star amp at its £499 testing price, and we’re even bigger fans now it has a £120 discount. Could it drop even lower as the week goes on? Time will tell.
Deal also available at Richer Sound, Peter Tyson
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£50 off five-star Cambridge stereo amplifier
Budget amplifiers are few and far between these days, but Cambridge Audio’s entry-level AXA35 integrated amplifier has had a welcome £50 discount.
This sleek, all-analogue performer has an MM phono stage and stereo line-level inputs only (no digital inputs here), and has a punchy and expressive sound that will work well with most budget speakers. Ideal for any budding hi-fi enthusiast looking to start their separates journey, especially at its discounted price of £299 at Richer Sounds.
Need a source? The matching AXC35 CD player is also available at £299 at Richer Sounds (save £50) and does a fine job of spinning your disc collection.
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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Limited space? This stylish all-in-one speaker system is an absolute steal
If you’re looking for a neat speaker system instead, consider this Triangle.
KEF may be king of the wireless speaker systems, but for a few hundred pounds less, the Triangle AIO Twin is a fine alternative for those on a stricter budget. It’s also a multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and packs in amplification, DAC, a phono stage, with support for hi-res music from popular music streaming apps, and offers an enthusiastic, capable sound from a stylish design. You can plug in a CD player, a turntable or even a TV to these Triangles, and stream music over Bluetooth.
We originally tested the AIO Twin at its full price of £699, but it's been hovering at £599 over the past year – and now you can pick up a pair for an all-time-low price of just £499 at Richer Sounds. That's a whole £200 off its original retail price.
If you want a sleek speaker system with all the basics covered, this is well worth considering.
Our favourite affordable speaker system, the Triangle AIO Twin offers wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth, amplification and a compact, lifestyle-friendly design. It's incredible value – especially with this discount available across all eight finishes.
Deal also available at Amazon
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A brilliant budget turntable for vinyl newbies
We’re kicking things off with a beginner-friendly turntable deal.
Sony launched the affordable PS-LX3BT Bluetooth turntable earlier this year – its fully automatic, easy-to-use design is ideal for vinyl newbies, while its organised, detailed, and musically engaging sound far outstrips its budget billing.
The LX3BT ran away with a five-star rating at its full price of £299, but now you can get a whole £100 off in this Black Friday deal. For £199 at Amazon and other retailers, this is a superb entry point to vinyl for those who want a fuss-free experience.
The PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It has a good quality phono stage built in, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream sound to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones for a neat, compact system. A huge saving for a fairly new turntable.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, and Sony UK
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Meet the team
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top audio savings to jump at and which ones to avoid.
With over 20 years of consumer tech experience and a majority of those at What Hi-Fi?, I’ve reviewed everything from high-end CD players to all-in-one systems. My particular speciality lies with headphones and hunting down the best deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds around, so you can get the best bang for your buck.
I’ve spent the last four years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything from giant floorstanders to tiny DACs, and more wireless earbuds than I care to remember. I’ve also covered multiple sales events such as Black Friday in depth, and am an expert at finding the biggest savings on the best audio products and telling you which ones to avoid, too.
As the newest member of the hi-fi team, I’ve already reviewed my fair share of desktop systems, stereo speakers and even cables. I love all things physical media, so I’ll be looking out for discounts on CDs and vinyl records to help music fans add to their collection.
Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s Black Friday hi-fi live blog
Hello! It's Kash, hi-fi and audio editor here, and here we will be exclusively focusing on two-channel audio products: that includes speakers, turntables, amplifiers, DACs, CD players, headphones and more.
I'll be joined by my fellow colleagues and deal hunters as we navigate through this Black Friday sales period, picking out the best deals on the best products, and giving you advice along the way.
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