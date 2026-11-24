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Black Friday TV and AV deals live: our home cinema experts pick the best deals on OLEDs, Dolby Atmos soundbars, AV receivers and more
Our reviewers select deals on the top products they've tested, from AVRs to soundbars
Black Friday might not officially arrive until Friday, but the deals are already coming thick and fast. Retailers are getting the sales started early, which means there's no need to wait until the end of the week to find a bargain.
We're tracking the best offers across TVs, soundbars, projectors and home cinema systems, with discounts from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Richer Sounds. And we'll be keeping this page updated throughout the week and into Cyber Monday, so you can keep tabs on the latest price drops as they happen.
But with so many products carrying Black Friday discounts, how do you know which ones are actually worth your money? That's where we come in.
The What Hi-Fi? team has tested hundreds of TVs and home cinema products, and we'll be highlighting the deals we genuinely recommend. Unless clearly stated otherwise, every product featured below has earned at least four stars in our reviews, while our favourite offers include some of the very best kit we've tested – including What Hi-Fi? Award winners.
Prices will inevitably fluctuate as the sales progress, and some products will sell out before Cyber Monday. So while it can be tempting to hold out for an even bigger saving, but while you might indeed be rewarded for your patience, there's no guarantee that today's bargain will still be around tomorrow.
We'll be keeping a close eye on everything, updating the deals and adding new recommendations as they appear. Let's see what Black Friday has to offer...
BLACK FRIDAY QUICK LINKS
- Amazon: £100s off OLED TVs and headphones
- Richer Sounds: 33 per cent off Award-winning AVRs and more
- Sevenoaks: up to £700 off five-star Dolby Atmos sound systems
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- Sky: TV and broadband from £22 per month
- Currys: up to £500 off Award-winning TVs
- Samsung: get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with your TV
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- John Lewis: save up to £200 on your next TV
Editor's picks
The Award-winning TCL P8L Mini LED TV was great value when it launched at £849 and an absolute bargain when we reviewed it at £749. Now, it's available for even less. No, it's not an OLED-beater, but it is an extremely accomplished performer for the price.
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The Sony TA-AN1000 is so impressive, it's now a four-time What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at £999, let alone this discounted price of £649.
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The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is our favourite ultra-short-throw projector yet, delivering a spectacularly bright, punchy and colourful picture without sacrificing naturalism or contrast. Its gaming credentials are excellent, while the built-in sound is surprisingly cinematic.
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The Hisense AX5125H is an astonishingly affordable way to bring proper Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound into your living room. This complete 5.1.2 system, including a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, delivers impressive scale, weight and immersion. A five-star What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a genuine bargain.
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A complete Dolby Atmos system for just £194
Turning your living room into a Dolby Atmos cinema can, of course, be very expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
The Hisense AX5125H is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning system that combines a soundbar, two wireless speakers and a wireless subwoofer to create a room-filling sound complete with Atmos height effects and three-dimensionality.
And right now you can pick it up for just £194 at Amazon.
Sure, spending more will get you better sound, but if you've been looking for a super-cost-effective way to give your TV a cinematic sonic boost, this is the way to do it.
Again, disclosure: this isn't the lowest-ever price for this system, as it hit £189 during Black Friday last year, but it is close, and absolutely amazing value at £194.
The Hisense AX5125H is an astonishingly affordable way to bring proper Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound into your living room. This complete 5.1.2 system, including a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, delivers impressive scale, weight and immersion. A five-star What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a genuine bargain.
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The best UST projector of the year is £1000 off
For true, super-sized home cinema, a TV simply won't do – you need a projector.
And Ultra Short Throw (UST) projectors are a much less disruptive way to get a huge display in your living room.
These projectors sit right next to your wall but can produce a huge image on it. They've generally got fully featured smart platforms and sound systems, too, making them seriously cinematic all-in-one devices.
The best UST projector currently available is the AWOL Aetherion Max, which is why we bestowed upon it not only a five-star rating, but also a What Hi-Fi? Award.
We tested it at £3499, but you can now pick it up for £2499 at Richer Sounds, making it a real bargain for the performance on offer.
Full disclosure: this isn't a new discount. The price has dropped steadily since launch and hit £2499 at the start of this month.
It may well, therefore, remain at £2499 post-Black Friday. I would be surprised if the price dropped further, though, so my advice is to go for it if you're in the market for a UST projector.
I also advise budgeting for a dedicated screen, though, as you won't get the best picture if you project directly onto the wall. Fixed screens tend to be the most affordable, but pull-up and drop-down screens (both manual and motorised) are also available and make for an even more discreet setup.
If that idea of a super-discreet setup appeals, you might want to consider buying direct from AWOL. It's charging slightly more than Richer Sounds (£2569) for the projector on its own, but it's offering seriously tempting discounts on bundles that include motorised screens.
The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is our favourite ultra-short-throw projector yet, delivering a spectacularly bright, punchy and colourful picture without sacrificing naturalism or contrast. Its gaming credentials are excellent, while the built-in sound is surprisingly cinematic.
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While AWOL is charging slightly more than Richer Sounds for the projector itself, it's offering bundles with motorised screens that are seriously tempting if you want a complete but discreet setup. This deal includes a 100-inch screen, but 120-inch versions are available on the same page.
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Keep it physical with a 4K Blu-ray bundle deal
If you are looking to add some stunning discs to your collection, then this Steelbook deal is one for you.
You can get two Steelbooks for £40 at HMV right now, with more than 100 movies included. For those not in the know, a Steelbook is a collectable metal case usually made for 4K and standard Blu-ray discs.
The deal includes a whole bunch of top-notch movies, including Alien: Romulus, which costs £35 at HMV on its own. If you pair it with another film, then that gives you a tempting saving that is worth every movie fan's consideration.
Interested in growing your physical media collection? HMV is offering 2 Steelbooks for £40, with a range of top-notch movies included in the deal. From Matilda to Mickey 17, there is plenty of choice with this multibuy bargain.
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A big deal on a small OLED
Want a great OLED TV but short on space?
We've got you covered. The LG C6 42-inch won not one, not two, but four What Hi-Fi? Awards, including Best 40-43-inch TV.
This was thanks to its crisp, three-dimensional, contrast-rich picture and excellent motion handling, which made watching movies such as Blade Runner 2049 a highly cinematic experience despite the comparatively small screen size.
The C6 also won the Award for Best Gaming TV, so it is an ideal choice for GTA VI thanks to its stellar gaming specs, which include VRR, ALLM, four high-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets and a wide array of cloud gaming apps.
Now available at a new lowest price – use the code SAVE50EXTRA to save £50 at checkout.
The LG C6 42-inch offers a crisp, three-dimensional and contrast-rich picture, along with excellent motion handling and gaming features. If you're short on space, this is our top choice for serious home cinema and gaming fans.
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What are you looking for this Black Friday?
Is there a specific product you’re looking for? Or a deal you can’t quite decide whether to take the plunge on?
Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible!
Are Black Friday deals actually any good?
Morning all!
TV & AV Editor Tom Parsons here. I’ll be managing this page all day – with the help of my excellent colleagues, of course.
There’s a lot of cynicism around Black Friday, and with relatively good reason. Lots of Black Friday deals aren’t what they’re cracked up to be, either because the price drops aren’t actually new, or perhaps because the product has actually been available cheaper before.
That said, while you absolutely shouldn’t assume that a Black Friday price is the best price you’ll get all year, in most cases, it is at least a good price – and it’s quite possibly a great one.
My tip is to be led by the product more than the price: decide what it is you’re after, decide how much you’re prepared to pay, and keep an eye on the price until it hits that level. A rubbish product with a massive discount is still a rubbish product.
Of course, you won’t find any rubbish products on this page. We’ll instead be finding the best deals on the best TVs, AVRs, soundbars, speaker systems, streamers and Blu-ray players we’ve tested. All killer, no filler.
And if you need help deciding on the product you actually want, here are some of our lists of the best devices in several categories:
Meet the team
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I’ve covered more Black Fridays than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at and those to avoid.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s Senior Staff Writer for everything AV, and I’ve reviewed a huge range of home cinema products. From super high-end projectors to flagship OLED TVs and even affordable streaming sticks, I’ve found that there are ways to improve your home cinema setup regardless of your budget. As such, I’ll be scouting out the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, surround sound packages and more. It’s always worth remembering that the best Black Friday deals aren’t always on Amazon, so I’ll be scouting a wide range of retailers to ensure that the prices you’re seeing are actually worth your hard-earned money.
As What Hi-Fi? TV & AV Staff Writer, I have spent my fair share of time testing a range of home cinema equipment. That has included high-end soundbar models such as the KEF XIO and Focal Mu-so Hekla, but also a range of budget kit that gets you great audio and picture performance while saving you some cash. This proves that you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get the right product, and events such as Black Friday drop those prices even lower. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled to find the best prices on products that are worthy of your living room.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
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