Black Friday might not officially arrive until Friday, but the deals are already coming thick and fast. Retailers are getting the sales started early, which means there's no need to wait until the end of the week to find a bargain.

We're tracking the best offers across TVs, soundbars, projectors and home cinema systems, with discounts from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Richer Sounds. And we'll be keeping this page updated throughout the week and into Cyber Monday, so you can keep tabs on the latest price drops as they happen.

But with so many products carrying Black Friday discounts, how do you know which ones are actually worth your money? That's where we come in.

The What Hi-Fi? team has tested hundreds of TVs and home cinema products, and we'll be highlighting the deals we genuinely recommend. Unless clearly stated otherwise, every product featured below has earned at least four stars in our reviews, while our favourite offers include some of the very best kit we've tested – including What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

Prices will inevitably fluctuate as the sales progress, and some products will sell out before Cyber Monday. So while it can be tempting to hold out for an even bigger saving, but while you might indeed be rewarded for your patience, there's no guarantee that today's bargain will still be around tomorrow.

We'll be keeping a close eye on everything, updating the deals and adding new recommendations as they appear. Let's see what Black Friday has to offer...

Editor's picks

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Winner Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000 Dolby Atmos AV receiver: was £999 now £649 at Amazon The Sony TA-AN1000 is so impressive, it's now a four-time What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at £999, let alone this discounted price of £649. Read more Read less ▼