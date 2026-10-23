Canor's do-it-all DAC vows to bring "exceptional performance to a single, elegant component"
The Crius H5S combines DAC, preamp and headphone amp powers
Canor Audio has launched the Crius H5S, a headphone amplifier, DAC and preamplifier designed "to bring exceptional performance to a single, elegant component".
The new model uses a dual-mono ES9039Q2M DAC alongside a fully discrete, balanced analogue output stage. The new unit supports hi-res PCM up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512, plus nine digital filters to help you achieve your desired audio signature.
Canor claims to have optimised each stage of the DAC circuit to deliver high linearity and extremely low distortion. An adaptive bias circuit moves between Class A and Class A/B amplification, aiming to combine "the purity of Class A with the headroom needed for more demanding loads".
Canor bills its new unit as able to drive a wide array of headphones courtesy of its balanced 4-pin XLR, 6.3mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone outputs. Optical, coaxial and USB-C inputs all provide compatibility with a range of digital sources, complemented by balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs and outputs.
On the outside, the Crius H5S is constructed using a compact aluminium chassis, fronted by a volume control knob alongside a 1.8-inch circular display.
The Canor Crius H5S is available in Black, Silver or Bronze finishes, priced at £1799 (further prices pending). For that kind of money, the Crius H5S is going up against the exceptionally talented Chord Hugo 2 (£1795).
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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