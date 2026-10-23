Canor's do-it-all DAC vows to bring "exceptional performance to a single, elegant component"

Canor Audio has launched the Crius H5S, a headphone amplifier, DAC and preamplifier designed "to bring exceptional performance to a single, elegant component".

The new model uses a dual-mono ES9039Q2M DAC alongside a fully discrete, balanced analogue output stage. The new unit supports hi-res PCM up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512, plus nine digital filters to help you achieve your desired audio signature.

Canor claims to have optimised each stage of the DAC circuit to deliver high linearity and extremely low distortion. An adaptive bias circuit moves between Class A and Class A/B amplification, aiming to combine "the purity of Class A with the headroom needed for more demanding loads".

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(Image credit: Canor)

Canor bills its new unit as able to drive a wide array of headphones courtesy of its balanced 4-pin XLR, 6.3mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone outputs. Optical, coaxial and USB-C inputs all provide compatibility with a range of digital sources, complemented by balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs and outputs.

On the outside, the Crius H5S is constructed using a compact aluminium chassis, fronted by a volume control knob alongside a 1.8-inch circular display.

The Canor Crius H5S is available in Black, Silver or Bronze finishes, priced at £1799 (further prices pending). For that kind of money, the Crius H5S is going up against the exceptionally talented Chord Hugo 2 (£1795).

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