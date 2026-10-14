Linn’s high-end active speakers are designed to produce “an unshakeable illusion of reality”

Scottish hi-fi manufacturer Linn has announced the 343, its latest high-end four-way active floorstanders.

Available in two distinct flavours, the new compact floorstanders harness Linn’s proprietary technologies to project an “unshakeable illusion of reality”.

Each new speaker packs a woven carbon 19mm tweeter and a 6.4cm midrange driver, as well as a 22cm bass unit alongside a 19cm upper bass driver. Both lower-end drivers harness the brand’s Pistonik motor system inherited from Linn’s flagship 360 speakers introduced in 2026.

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That Pistonik motor system promises “flawless linear force” over its entire wide range of in-and-out travel thanks to its long-stroke motor topology and extended magnet gap.

The result, says Linn, is “bass performance with the depth and authority to give 343 its remarkable sense of scale, and the precision to preserve its composure”.

Each speaker’s continuous cabinet is free from hard edges, designed to let sound leave the loudspeaker more consistently and reduce diffraction effects that reveal the position of each box within the room.

Central to realising this effect is the cabinet material, made using a glass-fibre-reinforced moulding compound which allows for the enclosures to boast thinner walls while preserving structural integrity and performance.

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(Image credit: Linn)

The 343 is available in two variants. The Exakt Integrated version comes fitted with a power supply, digital crossover, DAC architecture, and amplification housed within its integrated module. As its name suggests, it also harnesses Linn’s Exakt technology, which adjusts your speaker’s output to a given space in pursuit of better harmonics and time alignment.

The Passive with Active Bass (PWAB) variant shares the same drive units, this time boasting a Utopik and Power DAC for the bass system, with the 343 array comprising upper bass, midrange and tweeter units driven instead by external amplification.

Both versions are available now in a choice of Triton Black, Single Malt, Clyde Built, Linn Heritage, Piano Black, or Alpine White finishes. The Exakt edition is on sale for £65,000 / $97,500 while the PWAB version will set you back £45,000 / $67,500.

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