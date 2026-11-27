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LIVE Black Friday TV and home cinema deals: our expert reviewers find the best OLED, Dolby Atmos soundbar and AV bargains
Follow our live updates for today's biggest discounts on TVs, soundbars, projectors and home cinema systems
Black Friday is here, and the TV and home cinema deals are coming thick and fast.
Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and a host of specialist retailers, including Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, are all cutting prices, with discounts on everything from Award-winning OLED TVs to Dolby Atmos soundbars, projectors and full-fat home cinema systems.
And with the sales continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, there's still plenty of time to bag a bargain.
But not every Black Friday discount is worth getting excited about. A big saving against a TV's original launch price doesn't necessarily make it a good buy, and some of the most heavily discounted products aren't necessarily the ones we'd recommend.
That's where we come in. The What Hi-Fi? team has spent decades testing TVs and home cinema kit, so we know which products deserve your money. We're focusing on the offers that genuinely stand out, rather than simply rounding up every product with a Black Friday sticker attached.
Unless clearly stated otherwise, every product featured below has earned at least four stars in our reviews. Many have also picked up a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award, so you can be confident that you're getting a deal on something we've properly tested and rated.
This is a live deals hub, and we'll be keeping a close eye on prices throughout Black Friday and the days that follow. We'll update the page as discounts change, add new offers and remove anything that no longer represents good value. Don't overlook those specialist retailers, either – they often have some of the most tempting offers.
One word of warning: waiting for an even bigger discount is always a gamble. Some prices may fall further, but others will go back up, and popular models can sell out. If you spot a deal on something you really want at a price you're happy to pay, it's probably worth snapping it up.
Bookmark this page and check back regularly. We'll be hunting down the best TV and home cinema bargains right through to Cyber Monday.
BLACK FRIDAY QUICK LINKS
- Amazon: £100s off OLED TVs and headphones
- Richer Sounds: 33 per cent off Award-winning AVRs and more
- Sevenoaks: up to £700 off five-star Dolby Atmos sound systems
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- Sky: TV and broadband from £22 per month
- Currys: up to £500 off Award-winning TVs
- Samsung: get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with your TV
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- John Lewis: save up to £200 on your next TV
Editor's picks
The Award-winning TCL P8L Mini LED TV was great value when it launched at £849 and an absolute bargain when we reviewed it at £749. Now, it's available for even less. No, it's not an OLED-beater, but it is an extremely accomplished performer for the price.
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The Sony TA-AN1000 is so impressive, it's now a four-time What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at £999, let alone this discounted price of £649.
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This much-loved soundbar is a compact and superbly talented alternative to the full-sized Sonos Arc Ultra for those working with smaller TVs or living rooms. It doesn't feature the up-firing drivers and heftier bass weight of the Beam Ultra, but at this price, it's incredibly hard to hold that against this excellent-sounding and incredibly likeable soundbar. Note, this saving is exclusively on the white finish, the black version is currently reduced to £339.
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The Arcam AVR5 combines superb sound quality with serious home cinema credentials. It can process up to 12 channels (7.1.4), with seven channels of built-in amplification for 7.1 or 5.1.2 speaker systems. Its agile, rhythmic and dynamically authoritative performance brings films and music to life, with sparkling clarity, natural vocals, impressive detail and bags of excitement.
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The Hisense AX5125H is an astonishingly affordable way to bring proper Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound into your living room. This complete 5.1.2 system, including a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, delivers impressive scale, weight and immersion. A five-star What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a genuine bargain.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
We're officially more than halfway through Black Friday – what deals are you still hoping to see?
We're past the halfway mark of Black Friday, and we have more than just sandwiches on our minds right now. There are still loads of top-notch home cinema deals around currently, and we'll be updating this page for a long while yet to keep them coming your way.
While we're thinking about meal deals rather than home cinema deals at this very moment, we have a question for you: what deals are you still looking for?
In the market for a budget TV? Or perhaps a premium AV receiver? Maybe even a top-notch projector to take your movie nights to the next level...
Answer our poll below to let us know exactly what you're looking for, and we'll do our best to find some matching Black Friday deals.
Looking for a projector? There’s a great deal on this futuristic-looking 4K model
I never thought I would see a projector that resembles a spaceship straight out of a sci-fi movie, but here we are.
The AWOL Aetherion Max is a sight to behold, sporting a blue illuminated strip running across the front edge.
It also produces a punchy and natural picture that is hard to fault, earning it a What Hi-Fi? Award this year.
While it launched at a rather eye-watering £3499, this Black Friday deal has seen its price drop to a more reasonable £2499 at Richer Sounds.
We say in our review: "With the projector’s design, features, specs and picture and sound quality all given appropriate weight alongside its price, it’s sneaked right to the top of our current UST projector chart." That's why it is all the more exciting to see such a good saving on this futuristic-looking model.
Read the full AWOL Aetherion Max review
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Apple's latest 4K streamer sees its first-ever discount
Any saving is better than nothing, right? That's certainly how we feel when it comes to Apple products, as outside of a pretty incredible deal on the AirPods Pro 3, it's slim pickings.
Fret not, though, as we have just discovered a modest saving on the brand new Apple TV 4K (2026), and it happens to be the first-ever price drop for the freshly updated streamer.
Reviewed at £299, the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K can currently be found for £290 at Amazon. It's a modest £9 saving, but given that the previous model barely dropped in price for its drawn-out four years of service – in fact, it suffered a sharp price increase towards the end – we'll take an early discount.
It helps that this streamer is absolutely excellent. It's not a huge departure from its predecessor in the picture department, aside from a slightly richer approach to colours, but sound is where things get really interesting.
The new Apple TV 4K delivers a greater sense of space and clarity, alongside more expressive dynamics and better rhythmic drive for both movies and music.
Its sonic upgrade caught us off guard during our testing, and it ultimately sealed the Apple TV 4K's five-star fate.
So, is this the best Black Friday deal we've ever seen?
No, of course not; but given that this is a saving on the best streamer on the market, which has only been on shelves for a few weeks, we still think that it's worth a look if you're either looking to upgrade or purchase your first Apple TV.
And you could always put that £9 towards a month of your streaming service of choice (you can find the top streaming deals here) or a digital purchase through Apple TV's store.
While this is certainly one of the more modest Black Friday savings we've seen, this rare discount on the five-star, brand-new Apple TV 4K (2026) is worth checking out if you're in the market for a new streamer. Its picture and sound credentials are very respectable. With support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and solid HDR and frame-rate matching settings, this premium palm-sized box is a fantastic upgrade for any 4K TV or projector.
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Hisense's Award-winning 4K projector is a Black Friday bargain
Looking for a fuss-free all-in-one home cinema system this Black Friday? Hisense's M2 Pro is hard to beat, as it delivers a brilliant picture and sound experience in a convenient, compact package, and its price has just plummeted.
We reviewed this plucky 4K projector at £1299, and bestowed it with a five-star review and two consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards both last year and this year. Right now, it can be snagged for just £719; that's a staggering £580 off the asking price.
With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Hisense's Vidaa smart platform built-in, and a whole host of automatic image correction features to make setup a breeze, the M2 Pro is a very likeable coffee table projector for occasional movie nights, or even as a permanent fixture in a beginner home cinema setup.
Be sure to check this deal out on Amazon for a huge home cinema saving...
Hisense's versatile M2 Pro 4K projector punches well above its weight in the picture department, and it has everything you need for a spur-of-the-moment movie night. Capable of beaming an image up to 200 inches, this projector also features a solid built-in sound system and fully-featured streaming smarts, meaning you have everything you need (aside from popcorn) to enjoy your favourite movies on the big screen.
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Two of Sonos's Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbars are seeing impressive discounts
If you want a soundbar to add to your collection, then you have probably seen the Sonos brand pop up time and time again.
And that’s for good reason, as two of Sonos’s Dolby Atmos bars are What Hi-Fi? 2026 Award winners. Luckily, there are some great Black Friday deals on both of the models right now.
First up is the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which serves as our benchmark for entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbars. It delivers detailed, nuanced and punchy sound from just one bar. While the Beam Gen 2 launched at £449, you can get it for £305 at Amazon with a tempting Black Friday discount.
If you want something more premium, then the Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra is our top recommendation. It boasts a 9.1.4-channel configuration. That results in a clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound that is a huge upgrade on your TV’s speakers. There’s a great saving to be found on the Arc Ultra, as it has dropped to £799 at Smart Home Sounds, saving you an impressive £200.
What about TCL's other models?
TCL is actually absolutely smashing it in the mid-range and budget TV markets right now, with three five-star models at different prices. Let's go through them from most affordable to most premium:
First up is the P8L, the 65-inch model of which is down to just £699 at Amazon.
Despite the price, this is a Mini LED model with local dimming (albeit across 'only' 72 zones), a really balanced picture, and even two HDMI 2.1 inputs that can handle 4K/144Hz (and 4K/120Hz) gaming.
If you're on a strict budget, it's a great option. In fact, it's a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning option.
The TCL P8L is a brilliant starting point if you want a big-screen Mini LED TV without spending a fortune. Its balanced, natural picture delivers impressive contrast, punchy highlights and convincing colours, while gaming specs are strong and the Onkyo sound system is surprisingly capable. A lot of TV for the money.
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If you can stretch your budget a bit further, though, the C7L is a hefty step up in terms of picture quality.
This is a much brighter TV with fancy new Super Quantum Dot technology and vastly more Mini LED dimming zones – 1152 in the 65-inch model. The result is much greater contrast and colours, particularly with HDR content.
It's been massively discounted, too, and can now be picked up for £949 at Amazon, which is a bargain for the performance on offer.
Stepping up to the TCL C7L brings a significant boost in brightness, contrast and colour performance. Its Super Quantum Dot technology delivers richer, more nuanced colours, while its 1152-zone Mini LED backlight provides impressive light control. It's a more dynamic and impactful picture than the P8L, without a huge leap in price.
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Finally, we have the C8L, which I've already written about.
This is a step up again on the C7L, with the same Super Quantum Dot technology married to a brighter Mini LED backlight with a whopping 2040 dimming zones.
It also has a more advanced WHVA panel for wider viewing angles, and a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which will be a boon for hardcore gamers with several gaming sources.
This is a clear case of very good, better, best, with each model being an excellent option at its price. Go for whichever you can afford, safe in the knowledge that you will be getting a great TV for your money.
The TCL C8L takes things further still, with a 2040-zone Mini LED backlight that delivers even more precise contrast and light control. Its Super Quantum Dot colours are punchier yet remarkably natural, while its spectacular brightness and exceptional detail give pictures real depth. A significant step up from the already excellent C7L.
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Another new price drop on a five-star TV
While there aren't loads of new deals floating around so far, there are some, and those I'm finding are excellent.
Case in point: the 65-inch TCL C8L has just dropped to £1169 at Argos.
This is an excellent Mini LED TV that boasts TCL's new Super Quantum Dot technology, a claimed peak brightness of 5000 nits and no fewer than 2040 local dimming zones.
It performs brilliantly, too, and has a What Hi-Fi? five-star rating as evidence.
We reviewed the set at £1899, and yesterday it was £1299, which is what most retailers are still charging for it.
Lowest-ever price: £1169
The TCL C8L delivers a spectacularly bright, colourful and detailed picture, with superb contrast, deep blacks and remarkably precise local dimming. Its new Super Quantum Dot technology produces punchier yet natural colours, while its 2040-zone Mini LED backlight gives images impressive depth and clarity. A seriously accomplished big-screen TV.
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A new deal on an Award-winning LG OLED
The LG C6 is rightfully the most popular OLED TV you can buy, with a combination of price, performance and features that is irresistible.
And now it's even harder to resist, because a new discount has appeared overnight, dropping the price of the 55-inch model to a record-low £1079 at Amazon.
A smidge over £1000 for a TV this good is pretty mad. If you've been patiently waiting for the right drop, I think now is the time to pounce.
The LG C6 is a brilliant all-round OLED, delivering a brighter, richer and more three-dimensional picture than its predecessor, without sacrificing cinematic naturalism. Its improved processing brings greater detail and refinement, while sound is better than we've come to expect from LG. Add four HDMI 2.1 sockets and superb gaming support, and it's a seriously accomplished TV.
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Are Black Friday deals actually any good?
There’s a lot of cynicism around Black Friday, and some of it is fairly justified. Lots of Black Friday deals aren’t what they’re cracked up to be, either because the price drops aren’t actually new, or perhaps because the product has actually been available cheaper before.
That said, while you absolutely shouldn’t assume that a Black Friday price is the best price you’ll get all year, in most cases, it is at least a good price – and it’s quite possibly a great one.
My tip is to lead with the product more than the price: decide what you want, decide how much you’re prepared to pay, and keep an eye on the price until it hits that level. A rubbish product with a massive discount is still a rubbish product.
Of course, you won’t find any rubbish products on this page. We’ll instead be finding only the best deals on the best TVs, AVRs, soundbars, speaker systems, streamers and Blu-ray players we’ve tested. All killer, no filler.
And if you need help deciding on the product you actually want, here are some of our lists of the best devices in several categories:
- Best TVs
- Best 55-inch TVs
- Best 65-inch TVs
- Best soundbars
- Best Dolby Atmos soundbars
- Best AV receivers
- Best projectors
- Best surround sound systems
All the best TV deals in one place
If it's a new TV you're after, I've already put together a page that rounds up all of the lowest prices on all of the best TVs we've tested, with sizes from 42 inches. Check it out here:
- The best Black Friday TV deals 2026: the cheapest prices on the OLEDs, Mini LEDs and LCDs that our experts recommend
Meet the team managing this live hub
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s Senior Staff Writer for everything AV, and I’ve reviewed a huge range of home cinema products. From super high-end projectors to flagship OLED TVs and even affordable streaming sticks, I’ve found that there are ways to improve your home cinema setup regardless of your budget. As such, I’ll be scouting out the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, surround sound packages and more. It’s always worth remembering that the best Black Friday deals aren’t always on Amazon, so I’ll be scouting a wide range of retailers to ensure that the prices you’re seeing are actually worth your hard-earned money.
As What Hi-Fi? TV & AV Staff Writer, I have spent my fair share of time testing a range of home cinema equipment. That has included high-end soundbar models such as the KEF XIO and Focal Mu-so Hekla, but also a range of budget kit that gets you great audio and picture performance while saving you some cash. This proves that you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get the right product, and events such as Black Friday drop those prices even lower. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled to find the best prices on products that are worthy of your living room.
I’ve covered more Black Fridays than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at and those to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
Happy Black Friday!
Morning all. TV & AV Editor Tom here, making an early start on the deals hunting now that it's actual, proper, real Black Friday today.
At first glance, I'm not seeing loads of new discounts but, for a couple of reasons, I'm not too surprised by that:
1. Most retailers started their Black Friday sales days or even weeks ago, so most of their deals have been live since then
2. It's still quite early in the day, and I think we can expect retailers to start trying to outdo one another with quick-fire deals as Black Friday progresses
So, here's the plan: I will remind you of some of the best deals we've seen so far and that are still live, while I also get to hunting down those elusive new discounts.
Stay tuned, and let me know in the comments below if you're looking for anything specific!
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