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We're officially more than halfway through Black Friday – what deals are you still hoping to see? (Image credit: Dali, AWOL, Sony, Panasonic, edited using Signal AI Studio) We're past the halfway mark of Black Friday, and we have more than just sandwiches on our minds right now. There are still loads of top-notch home cinema deals around currently, and we'll be updating this page for a long while yet to keep them coming your way. While we're thinking about meal deals rather than home cinema deals at this very moment, we have a question for you: what deals are you still looking for? In the market for a budget TV? Or perhaps a premium AV receiver? Maybe even a top-notch projector to take your movie nights to the next level... Answer our poll below to let us know exactly what you're looking for, and we'll do our best to find some matching Black Friday deals. By Lewis Empson

Meet the team managing this live hub Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones. Lewis Empson Social Links Navigation Senior Staff Writer I’m What Hi-Fi?’s Senior Staff Writer for everything AV, and I’ve reviewed a huge range of home cinema products. From super high-end projectors to flagship OLED TVs and even affordable streaming sticks, I’ve found that there are ways to improve your home cinema setup regardless of your budget. As such, I’ll be scouting out the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, surround sound packages and more. It’s always worth remembering that the best Black Friday deals aren’t always on Amazon, so I’ll be scouting a wide range of retailers to ensure that the prices you’re seeing are actually worth your hard-earned money. Robyn Quick Social Links Navigation Staff Writer As What Hi-Fi? TV & AV Staff Writer, I have spent my fair share of time testing a range of home cinema equipment. That has included high-end soundbar models such as the KEF XIO and Focal Mu-so Hekla, but also a range of budget kit that gets you great audio and picture performance while saving you some cash. This proves that you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get the right product, and events such as Black Friday drop those prices even lower. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled to find the best prices on products that are worthy of your living room. Alastair Stevenson Social Links Navigation Editor in Chief I’ve covered more Black Fridays than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at and those to avoid. Daniel Furn Staff Writer, Deals As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process. By Tom Parsons