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Not sure which headphones to buy this Black Friday? Try our interactive quiz (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) Overwhelmed by all the Black Friday deals? Not sure which headphones to get? That's where we come in. You can always check our many best headphones buying guides, but if you want some more personalised advice, we have a solution. Take our interactive quiz below, and you'll be presented with your perfect pair in under 30 seconds. Just answer a few questions about your preferences and we'll do the rest for you – whether you're after wired or wireless, over-ears or Bluetooth, budget or premium. Have a quick go below: