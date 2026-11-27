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Black Friday hi-fi deals live: we're tracking the best savings on turntables, CD players, speakers, headphones and more
Updated live as the hi-fi deals land
Happy Black Friday! If you haven't bagged a deal yet, now's your chance. We're bringing you all the best hi-fi and audio deals as soon as they drop, so you're bang up to speed on what's available and at what price.
We're talking hi-fi speakers, amplifiers, CD players, headphones, DACs, turntables and more. Everything audio, in other words.
As ever, we only recommend products we've tried and tested ourselves, and that we rate very highly. Everything you'll see below has a minimum of four stars, with plenty of five-star products and Award winners in among them.
Whatever you're looking for, there's bound to be a solid bargain if you're starting on your hi-fi journey or looking to upgrade. Happy shopping!
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save over £500
- Batteries: save 27% on AA batteries
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was
£450now £286
- CDs and vinyl: best sellers and biggest deals
- Denon micro system: save 25% now £299
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £269
- DVDs and Blu-rays: browse the best deals
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £179
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£70now £32
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £142
- Home cinema: save £700 on five-star system
- Music streamer: was
£899now £699
- PS5 stock: check on Amazon
- Richer Sounds: specialist Black Friday deals
- Sonos soundbar: was
£449now £305
- Sony headphones: now just £25
- Sony XM5 earbuds: was
£259now £155
- Turntable: Audio-Technica was
£359now £299
- Vinyl: save up to 31% at Amazon
- Wiim Ultra: save £70 now £299
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £59
Editor's picks
The PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It has a good quality phono stage built in, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream sound to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones for a neat, compact system. A big discount for a fairly new turntable.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, and Sony UK
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The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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This superb, multiple Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is a modern hi-fi system that packs in amplification, streaming and connectivity into a pair of well-designed, innovative speakers. The KEFs sound fantastic and are worth considering if you want high performance without dealing with multiple boxes. This huge £500 saving makes it even better value.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
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Vinyl fans! Save £200 on this terrific all-in-one turntable hi-fi system
Rega very rarely – well, never – has any deals on its products. Its turntables dominate our best turntables guide, with heaps of Awards to its name.
The renowned British brand put together a turntable starter pack in the Rega System One – which packs in the Award-winning Planar 1 turntable, five-star io stereo amplifier, matching Kyte standmount speakers and cables all in one box – making it a fuss-free plug-and-play system for £1199. It's a terrific-sounding system, full of detail, snappy timing and punchy dynamics that is hugely fun to listen to.
I've spotted a big £200 saving on this package, bringing the price of the System One down to £999 at Sevenoaks. This is a rare Rega deal that isn't to be missed if you're looking to begin your hi-fi journey, and is a fantastic bargain for a full hi-fi system.
A brilliant one-box vinyl system that makes your starter hi-fi as plug-and-play as possible. The Award-winning Planar 1 turntable and matching io stereo amp combine with Rega's own Kyte speakers to create a hugely capable, fun, dynamic-sounding system. With £200 off the RRP, this is a fantastic deal you don't want to miss.
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This stunning KEF and Arcam hi-fi streaming system can be yours – save £450 with this code
Our deputy editor Andy Madden has just found this awesome bundle on two premium hi-fi products. The KEF R3 Meta speakers and Arcam SA35 streaming amp are both five-star Award winners, and yes, they're not cheap, but when you apply a 10% bundle discount code at checkout, you can save a whole £450 on this duo at Peter Tyson.
Andy says of this streamlined system: "Not only do I think it’s perfectly matched and will sound fantastic, but it also happens to look sensational too."
The KEF's refined, transparent sound combines with the Arcam's confident, dynamic performance to deliver a stunning sound that will bring out the best of your hi-res music. The high-quality build of both products will make your system stand out visually, too, while the extensive features and connectivity of the Arcam mean you can play music – especially over network streaming – in so many ways.
This duo is a classy hi-fi set-up, and could be yours for £4049 at Peter Tyson.
The KEF R3 Meta are stunning speakers in looks and sound, with a wonderfully transparent, refined and expressive sound. They pair with the Arcam SA35 brilliantly, which packs in amplification and extensive hi-res streaming support, along with a phono stage and Bluetooth. Together, they make a stylish, high-quality premium system.
Don't forget to add the code BUNDLE10 during checkout to get 10% (a whole £450!) off the duo's price.
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These are the 3 top CD players I'm recommending this Black Friday
Haven't you heard? CDs are having their moment in the sun. If you're looking to dust off your disc collection or are starting to buy wallet-friendly CDs in a bid to get into physical media, then you might be looking to buy a new CD player.
I've chosen these three CD players – two budget, one premium – so there's something for everyone's needs, and the cherry on top is that all players are enjoying tasty Black Friday discounts right now, too.
My top 3 CD player deals:
Not sure which headphones to buy this Black Friday? Try our interactive quiz
Overwhelmed by all the Black Friday deals? Not sure which headphones to get?
That's where we come in. You can always check our many best headphones buying guides, but if you want some more personalised advice, we have a solution.
Take our interactive quiz below, and you'll be presented with your perfect pair in under 30 seconds. Just answer a few questions about your preferences and we'll do the rest for you – whether you're after wired or wireless, over-ears or Bluetooth, budget or premium.
Have a quick go below:
Want budget speakers? We've found 6 stellar deals on five-star performers
If there's one thing there is an abundance of, it's budget speakers. The stereo speakers market is in good health, with plenty of models from different brands and a variety of sonic characters that mean there is something for everyone.
We test dozens of stereo speakers – both bookshelf and floorstanding models – every year, and we've tracked down the best savings on speakers from Wharfedale, Bowers & Wilkins, Dali, Monitor Audio, Q Acoustics and Elac that we've tested and given five-star praise to – which makes them even better value than before.
Here is the full guide: These are the 6 pairs of budget stereo speakers I'm recommending this Black Friday – and they're all five-star performers
And here are my top 3 favourite speaker deals right now:
Save £200 on this robust Technics SL-1200GR2 turntable
If you've ever wanted the iconic design of a Technics turntable, then you're in luck. The SL-1200GR2 can be yours for £1599 at Peter Tyson – that's £200 off the silver and black finishes, down from its original test price of £1799. What's more, you can get a £100 Rough Trade e-voucher to spend on vinyl with this deal!
The Technics SL-1200GR2 comes from a line of legendary DJ turntables, but this model is also tuned for hi-fi fans – it is beautifully engineered and is a breeze to use. The clean, muscular and composed sound is enjoyable to hear no matter what genre you play. Just remember you'll need to add your own cartridge...
With robust build quality and all the DJ trappings, it's little wonder Technics remains a go-to for fans of vinyl. The Technics SL-1200GR2 sounds enjoyable and is a pleasure to use, and the whopping £200 off is a great deal. Deal available on silver and black finishes.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
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A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals
Want to get into hi-fi but not sure where to start? Don't worry, we've put together a starter pack for your hi-fi journey, which includes an entry-level product in every audio category, with the best deals we've found on them.
So if you're looking to buy your first turntable, CD player, amp, streamer, DAC or speakers, this guide should help you on your way. Every product has been tested by the dedicated in-house review team at What Hi-Fi?, so we've only picked products we know, have tested ourselves and can genuinely recommend.
With decent deals on these products, which include five-star and Award-winning turntables and DACs, as well as a surprise vintage speaker, you should be able to bag a bargain while creating your very first hi-fi system.
Read the full guide here: A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals – we've picked the best budget options for every audio category
Want some vinyl record deals? We've got plenty!
Our resident physical media fan, Ioan Hazell, has been keeping us updated on all the best vinyl record deals. Vinyl's popularity continues to soar but so does a record's price, so any discounts are hugely welcome.
Ioan has tracked 18 great vinyl deals on 18 great albums from artists spanning Nirvana, Marvin Gaye, Portishead, A Tribe Called Quest, Nina Simone and more. So if you're crate-digging from the comfort of your home, now's a good time to expand your record collection and grab a saving while doing so.
We've highlighted the 18 best Black Friday vinyl record deals here
And here are my top 3 picks:
Save £100 on our favourite hi-fi micro system we've been recommending for years
We've lost count of how many years we've been recommending the Denon D-M41DAB micro system (and its predecessors), with its terrific sound-per-pound value setting the benchmark for entry-level hi-fi.
This multiple Award winner is currently available, complete with a pair of speakers, for £299 at Amazon, which is a fantastic £100 saving that's still live.
Budget hi-fi genuinely doesn't get better than this. The D-M41DAB is a convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi, with FM/DAB radio, CD playback, and Bluetooth streaming all included in its compact form.
Most importantly, it sounds great: a detailed, solid foundation, with expressive dynamics and a lively, confident presentation with greater insight and spaciousness than before. It's such a capable and balanced performer that it's no wonder it has won over the hearts of many What Hi-Fi? staff members (and many of our family members) over the years.
Combining CD player, Bluetooth and FM/DAB radio with excellent sound quality, the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro hi-fi system is perfect for those with limited listening space and budget, but still want superb sound. Don't miss this £100 discount on this long-running favourite.
Want to add your own speakers? Buy just the main unit for £269 at Richer Sounds
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Don't overlook these classic Sennheisers – they're sensational value
Sometimes, you have to look off the beaten path in order to bag a Black Friday bargain. Sennheiser is one of the most underrated players in the headphone game, and when you couple that with a pair of cans that's already one generation old, you have a deal likely to be overlooked by all and sundry. More fool them.
Because the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancellers do it all: excellent ANC, lively and detailed sound, plus a marathon 60-hour battery life. The Momentum 5 Wireless might be the superior pair, but for this money, the 4s are unbeatable.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have been discounted before, but that doesn't make them any less of a great deal. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound, quality feature set and 60-hour battery life. Proof that oldies can still be goldies. Five stars
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Another record Sony deal bites the dust – but the XM6 are still at a good price
Another now-you-see-it-now-you-don't Sony deal has gone to the great Black Friday landfill in the sky. The WH-1000XM6 had fallen to a record low of £250 in the Black finish on Amazon earlier today, but it was a short-run thing. They're now back up to £298, which is more than the intermediate price of £269 they were down to earlier (again, only in one finish, this time Olive Grey).
That's still a good price for an awesome pair of headphones. Just not as good as it was. If you missed out, you must be kicking yourself.
Earlier, Sony's five-star budget turntable dropped in price only to pop back up again to its previous price. Sometimes, spotting Black Friday deals is like playing whack-a-mole.
If you want talented all-rounders that won over much of the What Hi-Fi? staff, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are all superb – not for nothing are they former winners of Product of the Year. Five stars
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These five-star Bose headphones have our seal of approval – now £110 off!
If you won't take a recommendation for a product that we've rigorously spent weeks testing, how about something that we've spent months with? I (that's Harry McKerrell, senior staff writer and keen headphone enthusiast) have spent practically every day of 2026 with the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) jammed securely into my lugholes, and I can say with confidence that they're an outstanding pair of flagships for daily use.
Why? Easy. Their fit is superior, their sound is excellent, their noise cancelling is top-notch, and their feature set is bountiful. I work with them, I gym with them, I run with them, and I walk the dog with them. I haven't yet been to the Mariana Trench or scaled Everest with my personal pair, but who knows what 2027 holds?
This is one of the best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals we've seen thus far. £110 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) takes them from £299 to just £189, a mammoth saving on five-star flagships that can do the lot. Belting value.
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A five-star Bluetooth speaker at better than half price
Bluetooth speakers are always some of the best deals come Black Friday, and this JBL model has an Xtreme-ly good discount.
The outgoing Xtreme 4 is now better than half price, dropping to £159 at Amazon. True, the Xtreme 5 is the better speaker, but its predecessor was an Award winner in its own right, and is almost £100 cheaper than its newer sibling. Game on.
The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in an Award-winning Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is one of the lowest prices for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, and a fair bit cheaper than the newer Xtreme 5. Five stars
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Make a decent saving on this entry-level CD player
It's not just vinyl records that are making a comeback – CDs are too. Whether you're buying anew, or just digging out your old discs, you'll need something to play them on.
If you don't want to spend too much, we've got a great deal on an excellent entry-level CD player.
The Marantz CD6007 is £50 off at multiple retailers, although not always in all finishes, so pay attention to the price before you buy. It boasts a dynamic, open and detailed sound that's unmatched at this level, even all these years after launching. It's a sturdily built unit too, with ample connectivity that far belies its budget cost. Check it out.
The Marantz CD6007 has won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years, so it comes highly recommended. It's being discontinued – to be replaced by the Award-winning Marantz CD 70 – so stocks are starting to dwindle. Which means deals – £50 off is a great bargain, and a brilliant way to kickstart your CD listening. Five stars
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£200 off Award-winning speakers? Yes please
"We’ve not come across such an enthusiastic, talented all-in-one system at this price – highly recommended." So we wrote in our Triangle AIO Twin review – and that was at full price, £200 more than it currently costs.
The Twin is an all-in-one wireless speaker system in the mould of the KEF LSX II, but at half the price. Or even less with this deal. You get amplification, connectivity, streaming and more, all in one simple system that's ready to go straight out of the box. No fussing, no extra outlay, and at this price, no hesitation required.
The Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact frame, offering an affordable all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while myriad connectivity options mean the AIO Twin can play just about anything. What Hi-Fi? Award winner
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Cambridge's multi-Award-winning MXN10 music streamer is still at its lowest ever price
Winning one What Hi-Fi? Award is a huge achievement, so winning multiple over the years is nothing short of remarkable. And that's exactly what the Cambridge Audio MXN10 has done since we reviewed it back in 2023.
This kind of consistency is rare, and this kind of discount rarer still. The budget network player is £100 off, dropping from £449 to just £349 at Richer Sounds and Amazon – its lowest ever price. True, it has been this price before, but it's still a fantastic deal on a truly fantastic product.
The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is pretty much the best music streamer out there at this size and price. It boasts a sublime sound and a stacked feature set, and with this discount, nothing comes close.
Deal also at Cambridge Audio, Amazon
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Amazon's record deal on this ace budget turntable is no more – but it's still a bargain
Amazon giveth, and Amazon taketh away. Earlier today we excitedly wrote a story on a new low price for Sony's five-star PS-LX3BT turntable. It dropped another £30 to a new low of £169, down from the £199 it only hit a couple of days ago. Well that deal only lasted a few hours – it's now dead in the water, with Amazon only listing second-hand models of the PS-LX3BT on its site.
But all is not lost. Sony and Sevenoaks still have the turntable for the very reasonable price of £199. It's not a low as it was, but it's proof – if it was needed – that you need to move fast to take advantage of the very best Black Friday deals.
The Sony PS-LX3BT is perfect for anyone thinking about dipping a toe in vinyl. It’s fully automatic, easy to use, and has Bluetooth built in for streaming to a wireless speaker or headphones. Still a great deal. Five stars
Deal also at Sevenoaks
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