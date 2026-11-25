If you're looking to take your first steps into the world of hi-fi separates, where do you start? Do you start with the source or the speakers, and what about amplification in between?

It's a good question, and even harder if you're keeping to a strict budget. But don't worry – you don't have to shell out thousands of your hard-earned cash to get great sound, as there are plenty of great budget options around that we highly recommend.

I've been scouring the Black Friday sales for deals on hi-fi, and have come across some excellent entry-level products that we've tested and are currently enjoying some decent savings.

I've picked out my favourite product and its cheapest deal for every hi-fi category to give you plenty of choice. So whether you're looking for a CD player, turntable, streamer, passive speakers, DAC, active speaker system or amp – there's a bargain for you.

Consider this your starter pack for embarking on your hi-fi journey – welcome to the fold.

Sources: turntable, CD player, streamer

Let's start with sources. What's your preferred way of playing music?

If you're into vinyl, then this entry-level Sony PS-LX3BT turntable is ideal. This versatile record player has a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth capabilities, its own cartridge fitted and is fully automatic in operation – so there's no fussy setup needed, you can plug it into active speakers or listen with wireless headphones, and using it is incredibly easy.

Despite its budget billing, the Sony sounds so organised, detailed and musically engaging – it easily outperforms any other budget Bluetooth turntable. It's currently at its lowest price of £199 (down from £299) – that's a whole £100 off a five-star, fairly new turntable.

Want a purist alternative without all the frills? Then we highly recommend the fully manual, belt-driven Rega Replay at £259 (full price, no deal). There's no phono stage or Bluetooth, but the performance is fantastic.

If you would rather spin CDs, then this entry-level Cambridge Audio AXC35 CD player is ideal for beginners on a budget. This slim unit is nicely made, and it delivers a detailed, dynamic, rhythmically cohesive and balanced performance. Its current deal price of £299 (saving £50 off its usual RRP) is hard to beat.

An alternative CD spinner is the Marantz CD6007, which offers even greater detail retrieval, more precise timing and punchier dynamics, but it is more expensive at £349.

What if you're not keen on physical media and are all about streaming? The compact, versatile WiiM Ultra music streamer is now available for £299 (a huge £70 saving from its £369 RRP!) and is hugely appealing. It doesn't have AirPlay, but it supports every other popular streaming feature, including apps such as Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, internet radio, Google Cast and Bluetooth, and it can stream hi-res files from a NAS device.

The touchscreen display makes the five-star Ultra a joy to use along with the user-friendly control app, and it has a crisp, clean, agile presentation that's immediately likeable.

The alternative? Our Award-winning Cambridge MXN10 digs deeper to bring you greater textural insight and better dynamic talent, and is available for £349 (down from £399).

Amplifier, DACs

For an entry-level amplifier that connects your source to your speakers, our prime pick is the Cambridge AXA35, which is currently available for £299 (down from £349). This all-analogue stereo amp has a punchy, snappy sound with a particularly expressive midrange, and its sonic character will match its budget AXC35 CD player sibling brilliantly.

If you can afford to spend a little more, the newer Rotel A8 is a fantastic stereo amp at a higher price of £399.

Now it's time for a couple of DACs. Whether you're looking to add digital inputs to your system or need a DAC to boost the sound from your laptop-and-headphones setup, we recommend the superb Chord Mojo 2. This long-running Award-winner is a favourite of ours, thanks to its portable form and stunning sound quality that majors on subtle detail and precise timing.

There are two versions of the Mojo 2 DAC: the newest version adds USB-C charging and a 4.4mm headphone output, but the older V1 version with two 3.5mm headphone jacks we're recommending here has the same performance and design, and is available for cheaper at its lowest price of £299 (down from its usual £395).

If you're looking for an even cheaper DAC that you can use with your smartphone? The pocket-sized iFi Go Link 2 is a dinky but capable performer for just £51, and won this year's Readers' Award for its tiny price but mighty talent.

Speakers: passive and active systems

Unlike electronics, there are plenty of affordable speakers – especially passive standmount/bookshelf speakers – around. We've selected two former Award-winning favourites here that have caught our eye with their deal prices: the Elac Debut B5.2 that we've lauded in recent years, and the much older Wharfedale Diamond 9.1 that we reviewed back in 2004.

The Elac pair is yours for £179 per pair (down from its original £250 price), and while they have been surpassed by newer models, the speakers' refined, organised sound and even-handed tonal sophistication are uncommon delights at this budget price. They are unfussy with positioning, too, which helps if you don't have a lot of space to play with.

Wharfedale's Diamond range of speakers is legendary: we dubbed this 9.1 model as "one of the greatest budget loudspeakers ever" and praised their sound and build quality for their original £150-£180 price. While the newer Diamond speakers (such as the 12.1) move the performance needle along further, there's something joyous about buying a speaker of such vintage. Their current deal price of £119 is an absolute gem of a bargain.

And finally, what if you don't have the space, funds or temperament for a full hi-fi separates system? The Triangle AIO Twin is the most affordable wireless active speaker system we highly recommend – it packs in amplifier, DAC, streaming features and connections – all into very stylish, elegant speaker boxes, and delivers an entertaining sound. You can use them as TV speakers, plug a turntable or CD player in, or simply stream music from Tidal – it can play just about anything.

The five-star AIO Twin system is yours for just £499 – that's a whole £200 off its full price, and considerably cheaper than the step-up KEF LSX II LT (£799) system that we would suggest as an alternative.

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