Musical Fidelity has expanded its 'B-Line' of hi-fi separates with its new CD player, the B1xcd.

Following up on the B1xi integrated amplifier we reviewed late last year, the new CD player aims to bring Musical Fidelity's "high-end philosophy to a more accessible price".

The B1xcd uses the new 'BlueTiger CD-88' servo as the brains of the operation, designed to offer advanced error correction to achieve "perfect CD playback at all times".

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The CD player uses a tray loader mechanism, employing a low-vibration mounting which, alongside a robust metal cover, aims to "dramatically reduce jitter and extraneous noise".

At the heart of new spinner is an ESS9018Q2M Sabre DAC chip, which contributes to the player's "warm, natural, and engaging presentation", says Musical Fidelity.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The B1xcd is equipped with analogue RCA outputs, while coaxial and optical digital outputs mean it can be used as a CD transport by connecting to an outboard DAC.

The B1xcd is constructed using premium materials, including an aluminium front panel and an all-metal chassis. Musical Fidelity teases "effortless" operation thanks to the B1xcd's front-mounted metal controls and a large LCD display. A remote control is also provided in the box.

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The Musical Fidelity B1xcd is available now, priced at a competitive £549 / $799. The new contender sits between two current Award-winners, the Marantz CD 70 (£499 / $750 ) and the Arcam CD5 (£699 / $699), so it will have to work hard if it wants to deliver similarly superb sound-per-pound performance.

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