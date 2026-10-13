Best CD players 2026

Marantz CD 70
The Marantz CD 70 is an ideal player for buyers on a budget.
Arcam CD5
Affordable, capable and enjoyable: three years on, the Arcam CD5 continues to shine.
Arcam CD25
Impressive musicality and maturity secure Arcam's mid-tier CD player its first What Hi-Fi? Award.
Cyrus 40 CD
Cyrus' confident and hugely capable CD player remains the best option for premium buyers.
- Check out our best CD players buying guide.
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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