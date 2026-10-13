What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best CD players 2026

Best CD player under £500

Marantz CD 70 CD player on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Marantz CD 70

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The Marantz CD 70 is an ideal player for buyers on a budget.

Best CD player £500-£1000

CD player: Arcam CD5

Arcam CD5

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Affordable, capable and enjoyable: three years on, the Arcam CD5 continues to shine.

Best CD player £1000-£2000

Arcam CD25 CD player on wooden hi-fi rack, tray is out holding pink CD

Arcam CD25

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Impressive musicality and maturity secure Arcam's mid-tier CD player its first What Hi-Fi? Award.

Best CD player over £2000

Cyrus 40 CD CD player on wooden hi-fi rack in front of book case, Norah Jones CD is half in player

Cyrus 40 CD

Read the full review here

Cyrus' confident and hugely capable CD player remains the best option for premium buyers.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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