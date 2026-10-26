A collection of nearly 1300 Beatles rare records is going on sale later this week.

Once part of a large private collection, many rare and unique pressings are set to be available via Discogs and Black Plastic Records, a record store in Dortmund which has worked to identify and catalogue the records ahead of their public release.

Available exclusively through Discogs Drops, the newly on-sale assortment includes original UK pressings, promotional singles, export editions, and rare releases from across Europe.

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The musical treasure trove spans mono and stereo LPs, compilations, singles, and 7-inch EPs. Various international LPs will also be available with their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, as records didn't look or sound the same across differing markets and territories.

A 1964 Italian edition of No Reply / Baby’s in Black, for instance, features an early cover design that was later replaced by a more familiar international version.

(Image credit: Discogs, Black Plastic Records)

Among the standout finds is a 1963 promotional pressing of Please Please Me, one of only 250-or-so copies produced for radio stations ahead of the single’s commercial release, as well as a promotional pressing of From Me to You, the group’s first UK number one.

According to Russ Ryan, Director of Seller Experience at Discogs: "People forget Beatlemania never landed the same way twice. Different sleeves, different pressings, promo copies nobody’s seen in 60 years. That’s devotion, and a lot of record culture comes down to that: wanting to stand as close to the music as a pressing can put you".

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The first release of nearly 1300 records from the collection will be available exclusively through Discogs Drops beginning October 30th, 2026 at 1pm GMT (2pm CET). The sale will remain exclusive to Discogs for its first 10 days, while fans in Dortmund can browse the collection and arrange in-store pickup at Black Plastic Records.

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