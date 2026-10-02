The Beatles' Rubber Soul gets a deluxe makeover with new Dolby Atmos mixes and unheard songs
This bumper collection should sate even the most fanatic Beatlemaniac
The Beatles have released an expanded special edition of their 1965 album, Rubber Soul, featuring new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, archival recordings from early sessions, and a variety of physical formats.
The special edition features new mixes by Giles Martin (producer and son of George Martin) and engineer Sam Okell.
Alongside the new Dolby Atmos and stereo mixes, the collection includes the original mono mix, the original Capitol US Album Version, and previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, plus a double A-side single featuring Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out.
A few versions of the new release are available, including single CD and LP editions, double CD and LP Special Editions, and four-CD and five-LP Super Deluxe editions. A Blu-Ray edition will also be available, featuring the Dolby Atmos mix, a hi-res stereo version and promotional films for Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out.
UMG and Apple Corps Ltd have also announced limited-edition orange vinyl and D2C exclusive Zoetrope vinyl editions.
Those willing to fork out on the Super Deluxe editions can expect to hear 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos, one of which, titled Little Girl, is touted to be a “previously unheard” John Lennon song.
Super Deluxe buyers can also expect an 88-page hardcover book to accompany their CD or vinyl, with an introduction by Paul McCartney and foreword pieced together from John Lennon’s own words.
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The Rubber Soul special edition collections are available to order now. Full UK pricing is as follows:
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Standard: 1CD: £13.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Standard: 1LP: £29.99
Rubber Soul - Blu-ray Edition: £29.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Deluxe: 2CD: £22.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Standard: 1LP Zoetrope £31.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Deluxe: 2LP: £44.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Super Deluxe: 4CD Box Set: £119.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Super Deluxe: 4CD Box Set + Posters + Art Cards: £129.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Super Deluxe: 5LP + 7" Single Box Set: £189.99
Rubber Soul - Special Edition Super Deluxe: 5LP + 7" Single Box Set + Posters + Art Cards: £199.99
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Ioan Hazell is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He has previously written for The Sunday Times Culture Magazine, Museum's Journal, and a number of arts and culture publications. Outside of work, he is generally found cycling, writing, or gigging.
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