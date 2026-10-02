A trio of five-star turntables from Pro-Ject, Rega and Technics are put to the test in our listening rooms – but which one is the best at the price?

With vinyl records’ resurgence continuing unabated, there are now plenty of options for record fans when it comes to replay. Handsome budget decks and high-end players abound, but this month we are focusing on what could well be the sweet spot for many: turntables priced around the £1000 mark.

We recently compared three such decks that combine classy design with the sonic chops to match that not insubstantial price. One is an existing champion – Rega’s Planar 3 RS Edition is an upgraded package that elevates the standard Planar 3’s performance for a competitive price (£1099 / $1795 / AU$2399). The RS Edition is a beautifully made deck that sounds fantastic. From its improved plinth to included external power supply, the ‘Rega Special’ turntable is a worthy 2025 Product of the Year What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

But last month, two new models arrived in our test rooms to challenge its supremacy, from two other big players in the turntable business. First up is the Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 (£999 / $1499 / AU$2349), the most premium member of the brand’s long-established and lauded Debut range to date. Accordingly, this new iteration incorporates a new tonearm, platter and sub-platter as it looks to compete in this premium price range.

It’s joined by Technics’ SL-1500CS (£1099 / $1799 / AU$2499), an update to the superb direct-drive SL-1500C. The difference, apart from the added letter? It’s all in the new deck’s motor controller circuit that is designed to provide a purer signal feed, theoretically resulting in a motor that spins more smoothly and accurately.

Both are worthy challengers to the Rega on paper and both have gained five-star reviews. But when it comes down to the all-important listening, will they be rebuked by the champ, or steal away its crown? We had all three in our test rooms together to find out...

The three turntables

Rega Planar 3 RS Edition $1,125 at World Wide Stereo $1,125 at World Wide Stereo $1,395 at World Wide Stereo Check Amazon Type Belt drive

Operation Manual

Speeds 33⅓, 45rpm

Speed change Electronic

Cartridge Rega Nd5 moving magnet

Phono stage? No

Bluetooth? No

Dimensions (hwd) 11.7 x 44.7 x 36mm

Weight 6kg

Finishes x 1 (brushed metal) Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 Check Amazon Type Belt drive

Operation Manual

Speeds 33⅓, 45, 78 RPM

Speed change Electronic

Cartridge Pro-Ject Pick It Pro Balanced MM

Phono stage? No

Bluetooth? No

Dimensions (hwd) 14.5 x 46.2 x 34.5cm

Weight 6kg

Finishes x 1 (Satin Black) Technics SL-1500CS Check Amazon Type Direct drive

Operation Semi-automatic

Speeds 33⅓, 45 and 78 RPM

Speed change Electronic

Cartridge Ortofon 2M moving magnet

Phono stage? Yes

Bluetooth? No

Dimensions (hwd) 16.9 x 45.3 x 37.2cm

Weight 9.9kg

Finishes x 1 (Metallic grey)

All three contenders would be fantastic options for vinyl fans, but for the sheer joy of playing records, the Rega proves hard to beat

Each of the three record players on test here has been put under the microscope and has come out with a glowing five-star report. There is no bad option here. All three are capable of excellent results in any sensibly chosen system, are well-built, and easy enough to set up.

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That doesn’t mean that they are all the same, though. Each one has a distinctive character and particular strengths that may appeal more to some than others.

Pro-Ject: an easy-going, stable and clear performance

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10, for example, probably has the most showroom appeal. It is the cheapest of the three models, yet the combination of a 10in carbon fibre tonearm, acrylic platter and option of balanced output marks it out as something different.

But, behind all the headline-grabbing materials and interesting features, there is real substance too. The Debut Reference 10 is a fine all-rounder that digs deep into the record groove to produce a superbly balanced and entertaining performance.

We said in our review: "The Pro-Ject’s delivery sounds clear, organised and authoritative, and its presentation is open and spacious, too. Resolution levels are impressive, be it the punchy percussion scattered across Michael Jackson's Bad or the hazy basslines that are the trademark of Nas’ Illmatic."

In relative terms, its character veers towards a more relaxed presentation, which may well suit many, but the deck retains enough of the music’s energy and drive to deliver a truly enjoyable listen.

Read the full Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 review

Technics: powerful and muscular sound, with robust build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We admit, we feared for the new Technics SL-1500CS when it was announced. We love the standard SL-1500C. It is a superb deck for the money, and a former Award-winner. It also includes a built-in phono stage, which neither the Pro-Ject or Rega rivals do. So, when Technics changed nothing but the quality of the power-supply signal to the motor unit and added a couple of hundred pounds to the price, we worried.

It turns out there was no need. That apparently small change to the power supply makes a notable difference to the performance. It wouldn’t take long in any half-decent system to spot the improvements during a comparison. The SL-1500CS is notably more expressive and detailed. It simply reveals more of the information in the record groove without adding any weaknesses of its own.

Up against class rivals, this Technics stands out for the authority and stability of its presentation. Lows come through with impressive punch too. However, up against its Rega rival, we find that the Rega Planar 3 RS Edition "tells us more about the recording and edges ahead when it comes to dynamic subtlety and rhythmic precision".

Still, add well-proven build quality, a superb built-in phono stage and fuss-free operation, and we think the SL-1500CS is going to make an awful lot of people very happy indeed.

Read the full Technics SL-1500CS review

Rega: hugely entertaining, insightful and rhythmically agile sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

That leaves us with the Rega Planar 3 RS Edition. The price may have gone up a bit in the past year (from £999 to £1099), but for us, this remains the finest-sounding record player on the market at this level. It is a complete performer that gets straight to the emotional core of the music thanks to expert handling of dynamic nuances and rhythmic precision.

In our three-way test, we found that the Rega "outguns its Pro-Ject rival, bringing so much snap and verve to Jackson’s Dirty Diana that the Reference 10 can’t quite keep up." Similarly, the Rega deck is "ultimately the more transparent and insightful performer" compared with the Technics.

Good as its five-star rivals are, neither quite manages to tell us as much about the music and recording. We said in our review that "There is a confidence and effortless quality to the way this turntable sounds compared with the standard Planar 3; the RS Edition locks every detail, every instrument, every vocal into place in an assured way that is admirable and wholly enjoyable."

The Rega may not include a phono stage, as the Technics does, or have the Pro-Ject’s headline-grabbing materials and features, but when it comes to the sheer joy of playing records, the Planar 3 RS Edition gets our winning vote.

Read the full Rega Planar 3 RS Edition review

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