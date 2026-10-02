Sound Advice: your hi-fi and home cinema questions answered, live

Editor's note Editor's note Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor Our latest live Q&A has now ended, but you can read all of the questions and answers – including those taken from our email inbox and social channels – below. We will be back for another edition of Sound Advice next month. In the meantime, you can send your hi-fi, home cinema and TV questions to us at whathifi@futurenet.com.

Welcome back to What Hi-Fi?’s Sound Advice!

After bringing the feature back recently, we’re pleased to be doing it all over again – giving you the chance to put your burning hi-fi, home cinema and TV questions directly to the What Hi-Fi? team.

Need help choosing your next TV, soundbar, speakers or headphones? Want our thoughts on a new format or technology? Curious about how we test and review the products we recommend? If your question relates to hi-fi or AV, there’s a good chance we can help.

As before, there are two parts to this edition of Sound Advice.

First up, we’re running a live Q&A between 1pm and 3pm today. You can pop your questions into the box below now, or join us from 1pm when we’ll be actively manning the page and answering your questions live.

We’ve also collected questions sent to us via the website, our socials and the whathifi@futurenet.com email address. Scroll down or use the quick links to browse those answers, too.

One small caveat: while we’re happy to offer advice on pretty much anything hi-fi or AV-related, diagnosing faults with your kit is generally best left to the manufacturer.

Live Q&A

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Which £1000 AV receiver?

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Question Josh Slade (via email) Hello. What is the best neutral and detailed AV receiver under £1000? I want Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 passthrough, and I'll be using it with my Bowers and Wilkins 606 and 607 S3 5.1 speaker package. I want it to be as natural and detailed as possible, with good object placement in a mode such as Pure Direct, as well as a natural, detailed sound for stereo music. You lot at What Hi-Fi? do great work.

Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor Thanks for your kind words, Josh! The Sony TA-AN1000 is perfect for your requirements. It might have been around for a little while now, but the fact that it keeps beating new challengers, year after year, is testament to its class. Detail and precision are its key strengths, so it's great at delivering source material with its inherent character intact, and it will work really well with your current speaker package. We reviewed it at £999, but it seems to be available with some big discounts right now, as you can see below...

Improving Genelec performance with a TV

Question Adrian (via email) Hi, could you help me with a question about my setup? I have Genelec 8020D active monitors with an SMSL DAC connected to my TV, plus an SVS PB-1000 Pro subwoofer. I like the overall sound, but I feel I’m missing some punch in the upper-bass region, perhaps around 70–120 Hz. I generally prefer a fuller, bassier sound. I’m wondering whether nearfield monitors are actually a good choice for a TV setup. I’ve never owned a traditional hi-fi system before. The Genelecs are configured for maximum bass, as far as their built-in settings allow. What do you think would make the most sense? Should I add some DSP, such as a miniDSP, and try to boost the 70–120 Hz region? Or would I be better off replacing the Genelecs with larger active speakers, such as the Cambridge Audio L/S X? Alternatively, would something like the Genelec 8040 be a better choice if nearfield monitors are suitable for a TV setup? My listening distance is about 3.5 metres, and the room is medium-sized. Thanks in advance for your help!

Ketan Bharadia Social Links Navigation Technical Editor Hi Adrian, The first thing we would ask is: have you played around with the subwoofer’s crossover frequency settings to try and fill in that 70–120Hz region? If you haven’t, it’s the first thing we would do. We would also look at the subwoofer’s positioning in the room, to see if it could be optimised further. Can you move it to a place where it performs better? Check the manufacturer’s recommendations, and this might help give you a more balanced sound. After that, it’s worth listening to alternatives other than Genelecs, as they are quite small speakers. We would recommend having a listen to the Acoustic Energy AE Active speakers, or even the KEF Coda W active speakers.

Speakers for an analogue sound from CD

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Question Nick (via email) Hi, I have bought a Rotel CD11/A11 Tribute with the intention of setting up a system that will provide an analogue sound from CD.



What speakers, stands and interconnects would you recommend to achieve this aim?



The speakers would need to be placed close to a wall and be small to medium in size. Sound quality would be a priority over volume.

Ketan Bharadia Social Links Navigation Technical Editor Hi Nick, I recommend the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 speakers, as they will work really well with the Rotel duo. Another option would be the Dali Sonik 1 standmounts, or the Sonik 5 if you want to consider small floorstanders. For speaker stands, we recommend the Atacama Moseco 6, and for interconnects we recommend the Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA. Thanks

Full hi-fi replacement

Question Richard Porteous (via email) Hello, Advice please: I have an Arcam CDS50 streamer/CD player, Project Debut Turntable, Denon TU 1800 DAB tuner, Rotel RA04 amplifier, Rotel RB06 power amplifier and KEF IQ5 speakers. I play mostly rock and metal and would ideally be looking for a slight improvement on the system I have. What would you recommend replacing the system with, and would separates be the preference or an all-in-one?

Ketan Bharadia Social Links Navigation Technical Editor Hi Richard, We would need more information about exactly what aspects of the performance of your current system you’re looking to improve? Is there any particular product you want to upgrade? All-in-one systems are certainly convenient, but a separates system is still the best way to go if sound quality is your priority. Feel free to send us another email with some specifics and we'll be very happy to help you further.

What HDMI cables?

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Question Michael Griffin (via email) I am just wanting to know what HDMI cables you use for all your testing. Also, do you use a number at different price points? And if so, any in particular that are good for sound quality that aren’t too expensive (say, less than £50 for 0.75m or 1m length)?

Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor Hi Michael, We generally prioritise consistency, reliability, flexibility and price in our test rooms these days, and as we no longer review HDMI cables, I can't really recommend a cable for sound quality, I'm afraid. Your best bet is to find a retailer with a generous returns policy that will allow you to buy several cables, audition them in your system, and then keep the one that you like best.

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