Samsung launches two new tablets, with super-sized OLED displays and spatial audio support – but can they challenge the iPad Pro?

Samsung has announced two new Galaxy Tab devices, and these OLED-clad slabs have Apple's iPad Pro set squarely in their sights.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ and Tab S12 Ultra are set to deliver "Samsung’s most capable and versatile tablet experience yet", and the spec sheet reveals a flagship portable experience that should be ideal for on-the-go movie watching. Curiously, the lineup doesn't feature a "standard" Tab S12, only "Ultra" and "Plus" versions.

Both tablets feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, and Samsung says they can reach up to 1600 nits.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

The difference is size and resolution: the S12 Ultra sports a large 14.6-inch display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, while the S12+ features a 12.6-inch screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution.

They also support Samsung's Vision Booster system, which can adapt the display brightness in real time depending on the ambient lighting conditions.

Interestingly, Samsung hasn't referenced its excellent ProScaler picture upscaling feature, and considering its removal from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 smartphones, it's possible that the Tab S12 series is also missing it.

Both versions also feature quad speaker systems, which Samsung says support four-channel spatial audio, and while Dolby Atmos hasn't been specifically mentioned yet, Samsung has an established history of supporting it on its tablets and smartphones for many years now.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The S12 Ultra and S12+ are both powered by Samsung's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the storage configuration, and they run Android 17 with Samsung's OneUI 9 platform running on top. That unlocks the wide array of Galaxy AI features also found on the brand's flagship smartphones.

Samsung also touts 11,600mAh and 10,600mAh batteries on the S12 Ultra and S12+, respectively. That equates to a claimed 23 hours of video playback on the S12 Ultra and 21 hours on the S12+.

Both models launch on the 7th of October, with the Tab S12 Ultra starting at £1399; that undercuts Apple's 13-inch Tandem OLED-sporting iPad Pro, which starts at £1499. The S12+ starts at £1199, which matches the 11-inch iPad Pro.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra review

As well as our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review

And check out our list of the best tablets