Cambridge Audio adds Dolby Audio and a new colourway to its affordable wireless earbuds

Cambridge Audio has announced a special-edition twist on its affordable Melomania A100 wireless earbuds.

The new Melomania A100 SE offer a twist on the standard buds, bringing Dolby Audio and a new blue finish into the mix.

The special edition buds use the same Class A/B amplification found in Cambridge’s established CX and EX lines, paired with a set of 10mm neodymium drivers to deliver what the brand characterises as “deeper bass, richer mids, and crystal-clear highs” designed to “make music feel even more alive”.

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The new earbuds also benefit from dedicated Qualcomm Kalimba digital signal processing for a more refined, less distorted sound, while Snapdragon Sound helps achieve a more stable low-latency connection. The Melomania A100 SE also support the higher-quality aptX Lossless and LDAC codecs for accepting files up to 24-bit/96kHz.

As before, adaptive hybrid noise cancelling is featured, with a standard setting sitting alongside a transparency mode for letting in more of the outside world. A six-microphone array, meanwhile, aims for “exceptional call clarity” on the go.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The new buds’ Dolby Audio spatial sound capabilities are accessible via the Melomania Connect app, delivering spatial audio with a “natural, lifelike presentation” for movies, music and games.

The special-edition buds grant more playtime than their standard counterparts, with 6.5 hours from the buds and up to 39 hours of total battery life available with noise cancelling switched off.

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Cambridge’s latest wireless earbuds also come equipped with touch controls which can be customised via the accompanying app.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 SE are available this October in black, white or blue finishes, priced at £129 / $149/ €149. For context, the standard edition of the A100 launched last year at £119 / €139.

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