Little or large? Panasonic launches two new micro hi-fi systems, including a mini-me for smaller spaces and budgets

Panasonic has taken the wraps off two new micro hi-fi systems – one for bigger rooms and budgets, and a smaller, more affordable option.

The SC-PMX112 is the bigger of the two, packing 180W of power from its 13cm full-range drivers, as well as internet radio, Spotify Connect compatibility and a range of digital and physical inputs.

The combination of drivers, dedicated tweeters and bass reflex ports promises "clear vocals, detailed high frequencies and powerful bass". You can also choose from five presets on the EQ, if you want a different sound profile.

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The wooden speaker cabinets might suggest a retro approach, but the system has dual-band wi-fi, with compatibility with Spotify Connect and internet radio. There's also Bluetooth for more localised wireless playback, DAB+ and FM radio, and it plays CDs and files via USB. You can also hook up other devices via an optical input and 3.5mm line input, plus there are outputs for a subwoofer and a pair of wired headphones, both of which will widen your listening options.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The smaller SC-PM302 offers 60W RMS stereo sound, with the same CD and USB playback alongside Bluetooth, DAB+ and FM radio. It still has an optical in and line in, but lacks the headphone and subwoofer outputs of its bigger brother.

It has 10 cm full-range speakers and wooden-cabinet housing. Its colour TFT display is a little smaller than its stablemate's (2.4 inches to 2.8 inches). Both systems come with a remote control.

Both ship this month – they're currently listed as 'coming soon' on the Panasonic website. The SC-PMX112 costs £270 (around $350 / AU$500) and the SC-PM302 £120 (around $160 / AU$230).

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