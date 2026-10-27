These Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbars have just trumped two old champions

If you have struggled to make out dialogue and felt underwhelmed by the impact of an explosion from your TV’s speakers, then getting a soundbar could well be the answer to your problems.

They take up much less space than a beefy multi-speaker system, and there are plenty of budget options to choose from if you don’t have the cash to splash. Many of these bars offer Dolby Atmos support if you want three-dimensional sound, and it's that side of the category that we are here to talk about.

We have been testing soundbars ever since the category emerged more than 20 years ago, and have reviewed hundreds of models. We have been curating a list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars too. And now, two new entries have leapt onto the scene as our top recommendations.

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So which models are the most recent five-star stunners to make it onto our handy guide? Let’s take a look.

Samsung’s latest system is a stunner

First up, the Samsung HW-Q990H has taken the crown as the best overall soundbar package. It usurps the model’s predecessor, the Samsung HW-Q990F, thanks to its more refined and detailed sound performance.

The package launched at £1599 / $2000 / AU$1999, but it has regularly dropped to around £895 in the UK. That puts it at the pricier end of the soundbar package spectrum.

So what do you get for your money? The Q990H comprises two surround speakers, the main soundbar and a subwoofer. This is an 11.1.4 system, with an impressive total of 23 individual drivers on board. This includes 15 drivers in the main soundbar unit, three in each of the wireless surround speakers, and two eight-inch woofers (in a push/pull configuration) in the wireless subwoofer.

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We rated the Q990H’s predecessor highly for its incredibly immersive, refined, and punchy performance, and the new model improves on this winning recipe. We say in our review that “Samsung’s considered approach to tuning the HW-Q990H has paid off nicely, and the subtle upgrades make all the difference”.

The new model kept what we liked about its older sibling, but delivers it with even more nuance, detail and scale.

That’s why the Q990H not only takes the crown in our Dolby Atmos soundbar guide as the best package, but also scores a What Hi-Fi? Award this year as the best soundbar system between £500 and £2000.

And Sony’s premium package scores big

If you can stretch your budget even further in pursuit of a Dolby Atmos soundbar system, then Sony Bravia Theatre System Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 is the best premium soundbar package out there.

Unlike the more conventional-looking Samsung model, Sony’s system does things a little differently. Instead of a single soundbar, it is divided into three separate speakers. The centre speaker is essentially a narrow soundbar, while the other two speakers are larger cylindrical units.

The two Rear 9s are a little shorter than these front right and left speakers, but still sport a similar shape. Finally, there’s the Sub 9, which is a huge, almost cube-shaped subwoofer. In total, that creates a mighty 5.1.4-channel system.

In terms of physical connections, there’s an HDMI eARC port for connection to your TV, plus a dedicated HDMI input that supports 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. There's also Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect on the wireless side.

So how does it sound? When we listened to the Sony Theatre Trio system on its own, we were impressed by its immersive soundstage and Atmos handling. Adding in the subwoofer and rear speakers makes for even more of an enveloping and engaging performance, as you would hope.

It creates a cohesive bubble of sound around the listening position, and we said in our review: “Effects move seamlessly from front to rear, while the system maintains the same sense of cohesion that impressed us with the Trio on its own”.

The subwoofer is well-integrated with the rest of the system, too. With our go-to bass stress test (chapter two of Blade Runner 2049), we found in our review that it “refuses to distort or warble, and yet it reaches plenty deep, and there is a sense of tonal variation within the bass, which makes it sound tuneful and dynamic.

All of that means it takes the crown as the best premium soundbar package, making it our top pick if you are looking for a cinematic addition to your home cinema set-up.

MORE:

Check out our full review of the Samsung HW-Q990H

These are the best soundbars

And here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars