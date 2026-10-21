LG is adding new features to this Dolby Atmos soundbar system – but it doesn’t solve our main issue
Increased surround sound support and better flexibility
When we tested LG’s Sound Suite system, there was a fair bit to like about the soundbar package.
Made up of the H7 soundbar, W7 subwoofer and two M7 speakers, the system offered a room-filling sound with impressive Dolby Atmos handling and deep bass. But its slightly aggressive overall presentation and inexpressive dialogue mean it scored a middling three-star review.
Now, though, LG is adding a big free upgrade that could make it more appealing for some, with the brand claiming to expand “immersive audio possibilities for home theatre enthusiasts".
The most notable of these upgrades is the addition of DTS:X support, as the soundbar system previously offered only Atmos. Even though the latter is much more widely available for both streaming and physical media, there are still a few discs that exclusively support the surround sound format. Anyway, it’s always nice to have both on board for comprehensive coverage.
That is available with both the LG Sound Suite as well as the LG H7 soundbar on its own.
LG is also giving the option to add in two of the W7 subwoofers instead of the one that we used to test the package. The brand adds that this should “improve bass consistency throughout a room, delivering more balanced low-frequency performance across multiple seating positions.”
On top of that, LG has added support for Wi‑Fi 6 GHz networks and 5 GHz DFS channels. You will also now be able to access Google Cast support, which means you can stream music directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
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While it is not the upgrade we were hoping for in terms of improved audio performance, it’s certainly a welcome addition when it comes to surround sound support and increased flexibility.
MORE:
Here’s our review of the LG Sound Suite H7
Check out the best soundbars
And this is our review of the LG Sound Suite system
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
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