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Best soundbars 2026

Best soundbar under £500

A white Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar photographed on a white desk in front of an OLED TV

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

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Sonos' entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar may be long in the tooth, but it's still the best you will find under £500.

Best soundbar £500-£1000

Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar

Sonos Arc Ultra

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Powerful and capable of throwing audio around a room with a sense of height and detail missing on most rivals, the Arc Ultra remains the top performer in its class.

Best soundbar over £1000

KEF XIO soundbar

KEF XIO

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If you have deep pocket's, KEF's premium Dolby Atmos soundbar is the best and most musical option that we've tested.

Best soundbar system under £250

The Hisense AX5125H Dolby Atmos soundbar system, pictured on a round, wooden table

Hisense AX5125H

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One year on, Hisense's affordable Dolby Atmos system remains our value choice.

Best soundbar system £250-£500

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 soundbar on white shelving unit

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6

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Sony's atypical Dolby Atmos system's cohesive sound makes it the top option you will find at this price.

Best soundbar system £500-£2000

Samsung HW-Q990H soundbar package on white wooden shelf unit in front of grey baffle

Samsung HW-Q990H

Read the full review here

Samsung's refined Dolby Atmos system cements delivers the goods.

Best soundbar system over £2000

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 surround sound system on white shelving unit in test room

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9

Read the full review here

Built around Sony's quirky dissected soundbar, this system justifies its premium price with a stellar sound stage.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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