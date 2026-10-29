Amazon launches its "most capable Echo Dot" alongside the camera-toting Echo Studio smart speaker
The new Dot promises 50% more bass...
Amazon has announced the latest generations of two of its most popular smart speakers: the Echo Dot and the Echo Studio.
The new Dot has the same design and 44mm full-range driver as the five-star Echo Dot (5th Generation), but claims to offer "50 per cent more bass than the last generation" thanks to enhanced audio signal processing technology.
Most of the upgrades, however, come in the shape of the Echo Dot's smart capabilities. The new speaker is powered by 'AZ3', Amazon's custom-designed silicon chip, which teases enhanced processing and faster, more natural conversations with Alexa Plus.
The sixth-generation Dot also adds a fourth microphone, allowing Alexa to hear you more clearly as you move around your room. The Dot packs Amazon's 'Omnisense' sensor tech, whereby the speaker senses its environment to adjust aspects such as room temperature or lighting.
Amazon has also unveiled an updated Echo Studio, and it comes with a twist. Dubbed the 'Echo Studio with Home Camera', the new premium model is touted as Amazon's "best-sounding speaker", boasting a high-excursion 9.5cm woofer for "deep, immersive bass" alongside a trio of 5.7cm full-range drivers.
Dolby Atmos support is onboard for a more immersive audio experience, while 'Advanced Room Adaptation' tech continuously adapts the speaker's tuning to fit your listening space.
As you might have guessed, the latest Echo Studio comes equipped with a built-in camera, designed to work with Alexa Plus, with Amazon's AI assistant now able to respond to visual inputs as opposed to simply hearing spoken commands.
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Following an impending update, users will be able to pair the new Echo Studio with a compatible Fire TV device to conduct video calls on the big screen.
The sixth-generation Echo Dot is available now in Graphite, Glacier White, Agave Green, and Coral Pink finishes, priced at £75 / $100. The Echo Studio with Home Camera is also available in a Graphite finish, priced at £240 / $250.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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