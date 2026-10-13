What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best wireless speakers 2026

Best portable wireless speaker under £150

JBL Flip 7 wireless speaker on wooden chair in white finish

JBL Flip 7

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Small, rugged and capable of a delivering solid dynamics, JBL's portable speaker reigns supreme for yet another year.

Best portable wireless speaker £150-£200

JBL Charge 6 wireless speaker

JBL Charge 6

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The Charge 6's powerful, clear and infectiously fun sound ensures it remains a winner.

Best portable wireless speaker over £200

JBL Xtreme 5 Bluetooth speaker in black finish

JBL Xtreme 5

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Punchy, expressive sound, earns JBL's plus-sized wireless speaker its first What Hi-Fi? Award.

Best home wireless speaker

Audio Pro C20 W wireless speaker in white finish on table

Audio Pro C20 W

Read the full review here

A versatile, Award-winning, wireless speaker with a wonderfully composed sonic character.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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