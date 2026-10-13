Apple finally unveils a new Apple TV 4K streamer – and it comes with major surround sound, picture and Siri AI upgrades

Apple has finally lifted the lid on its new 4K streamer, ending the four-year reign of the Apple TV 4K 3rd Generation.

The new Apple TV 4K will deliver the "most immersive home theatre experience yet", according to Apple, alongside new Siri AI smart features and a hands-free way to interact with the streaming box.

While it may look almost identical from the outside, the Apple TV 4K 4th Generation sports a new front-facing LED indicator, which displays when the new built-in far-field microphones are listening for hands-free navigation via Siri voice commands.

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Speaking of Siri, Apple is really pushing the virtual assistant with this latest-generation streaming box, claiming it to be a "profoundly more capable and conversational assistant".

Finding content should be easier with wider and more natural search parameters; for example, users can ask, “What Apple TV shows won at the Emmy Awards this year?" and they will be shown a rail of content, alongside similar options to expand the search.

(Image credit: Apple)

Furthermore, Siri AI will also be able to answer while you're watching movies and TV shows. Apple's examples include “Where was Pluribus filmed?” and “Is this appropriate for a 15-year-old?”, with a subtle text overlay providing an answer without distracting from the content on screen.

The new Siri AI system, which was introduced in Apple's most recent batch of software updates, comes to tvOS for the first time thanks to the A19 processor – the same chip found in the iPhone 17.

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While Apple touts 50 per cent faster CPU performance and up to two times faster GPU performance, the real benefit of this new chipset we're concerned with is the inclusion of a dedicated AV1 decoder.

It's set to deliver "more efficient, high-quality streaming while using less bandwidth", and we could see better HDR performance and sharper visuals thanks to the improved decompression of streamed video feeds.

The new Apple TV 4K supports the same HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats as its predecessor. Audio support is consistent, with Dolby formats up to Dolby Atmos, plus Apple Lossless for Apple Music.

(Image credit: Apple)

On the subject of audio, Apple is introducing a major surround sound audio upgrade too. Users will now be able to connect up to four HomePod speakers to create a wireless surround sound system.

Apple says that four HomePod 2 speakers will deliver the "ultimate audio experience", and the newly announced HomePod Mini 2 can also work as a quartet. Users can even mix and match between the speakers, provided that the front and rear speaker pairs match.

The HomePod speakers will reportedly work together to "intelligently recognise their position in the room", meaning that audio levels and timing will be automatically calibrated to suit your space.

Moving on to the remote, Apple's sleek metallic handset looks familiar; however, it hides an internal upgrade that will seriously appeal to those sick of losing their remote between the couch cushions. It now supports Find My with Precision Finding, meaning you can use your iPhone to play chimes and track its location directly if it slips out of sight.

Finally, the Apple TV 4K 4th Generation sticks to one configuration, unlike its predecessor, which could be optioned with less storage and no Ethernet port. The latest generation sticks to 128GB of storage and an Ethernet socket, but it comes at a high price.

The Apple TV 4K now costs £299 / $299 / AU$449, which is a steep step up from its predecessor. Originally launched at £169 / $150 / $250 for the 128GB model, the 3rd Generation was subjected to an unwelcome price increase earlier this year, bringing it to £249 / $249 / AU$399.

Will the new features justify a substantial price hike? We'll have to wait until the 13th November, when the Apple TV 4K 4th Generation launches, to find out.

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV 4K review

As well as our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd Generation review

And check out our picks for the best streaming devices