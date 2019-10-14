Best media streamers 2019: The best TV streaming devices

Best Media Streamers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best media streamers you can buy in 2019.

Want an endless supply of TV shows and films? You want to get yourself a media streamer.

It's often the case that your smart TV doesn't cover all the apps. A media streamer will put that right without having to spend big. It's their job to make sure they're stacked with services and, with more competition in the market than ever, prices are low and standards high.

TV streaming devices are pretty much foolproof. All you do is plug them into your flatscreen, connect them wirelessly to your home wi-fi network and get watching. Despite this ease of use, there is quite some difference in how much they cost. More advanced models that offer 4K, HDR and voice controls will cost more, but there are plenty of simple streaming sticks for those on a tight budget too.

Remember that to enjoy HD and 4K content, you'll need a fast broadband connection. Netflix recommends a steady connection of 25Mbps or higher for 4K video, for example.

You should also check which services each device offers, especially as original content that's only available on certain platforms becomes more common. So whether you want to use Apple's library or Google's, watch the latest Netflix or Amazon Prime Video TV show, independent films on MUBI, or live sport courtesy of Now TV, our round-up of the best media streamers has got you covered. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

HDR TV: What is it? How can you get it?

1. Amazon Fire TV 4K Amazon's excellent streaming stick is amazing value. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 4K | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Output: USB, HDMI | HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision | Dimensions (HWD): 9.9x3x1.4cm Reasons to Buy Supports all current HDR formats Dolby Atmos Impressive performance Reasons to Avoid Big and awkward for a stick Limited 4K HDR film selection $39.99 View at Amazon 11 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Amazon's streaming stick offers unbeatable value: just £49/$49 gets you 4K streaming, support for multiple HDR formats, all with the Alexa voice-activated personal assistant. Amazon Prime Video comes as standard (of course), alongside Netflix, the terrestrial catch-up services (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5), and the bonus of music services Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. The one omission is Now TV, but if you can live without it, this is the best streamer available right now.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

2. Apple TV 4K Not cheap, but up there with the best streaming devices around. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 4K | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Output: HDMI | HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision | Dimensions (HWD): 3.5x9.8x9.8cm Reasons to Buy Lots of 4K HDR content Strong picture and sound Loads of apps Reasons to Avoid Pricier than stick alternatives $169 View at Walmart

This box of tricks offers the typically slick experience we've come to expect from Apple. Voice controls come courtesy of Siri - Apple's personal assistant - while 4K and HDR are all part and parcel of the package. There's plenty to watch too, thanks to Apple's extensive catalogue of 4K and HDR content.

And with the Apple TV+ streaming service launching later this year, that will only get better. Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video are offered with Now TV and All 4 both present now too. It's not cheap - it's positively exorbitant compared to some on this list - but if you're happy with life in the Apple ecosystem and you can afford it, it's money well spent for the home streaming enthusiast.

Read the full review: Apple TV 4K

3. Google Chromecast (2018) A cheap, quick and convenient media streamer. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 1080p | Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 | Output: HDMI | HDR: n/a | Dimensions (HWD): 5.2x1.38x1.38cm Reasons to Buy Affordable Casting is neat Good video and sound Reasons to Avoid Little new of note No dedicated remote $35 View at Google Store

At just £30/$30, this is one of the cheapest video streaming devices around. Chromecast is a decent little device and if you don't have a 4K TV, its 1080p resolution is all you need. You can 'cast' Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4, My5 and Now TV, along with Google Play Movies and YouTube TV. On the music front, Spotify, TuneIn and Tidal are all catered for. Amazon Prime Video is now included too.

You have to control Google Chromecast from your phone or tablet, so it's a different proposition from most of the streamers here. But it does what it does very well indeed.

Read the full review: Google Chromecast (2018)

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa This sophisticated streaming device is a joy to use. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 1080p | Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 | Output: HDMI | HDR: n/a | Dimensions (HWD): 3x8.6x1.3cm Reasons to Buy Alexa voice control Responsive UI Multiple streaming services Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $19.99 View at Best Buy 219 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Amazon's cheaper streaming stick loses the 4K and HDR, but retains the Alexa personal assistant for voice control. All the major streaming services are supported, apart from Now TV, and the sound quality is impressive for such a cheap device. If you're looking for a cheap and easy way to start streaming, this might be the one for you.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa

5. Roku Streaming Stick+ An excellent, all-round video streamer with a tempting price tag. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 4K | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Output: HDMI | HDR: HDR10 | Dimensions (HWD): 2x9.4x1.2cm Reasons to Buy Stable 4K picture Great app selection Easy-to-use interface Reasons to Avoid No ethernet connection No Dolby Vision $49 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Roku might not be as well known in some parts, but it's a big global player in the streaming market and this device is a solid bet. It's affordable, boasts 4K and HDR (albeit limited formats for the latter) and doesn't need mains power to run. Because Roku doesn't make its own shows, there's no hard sell as to what to watch, as there is with Amazon devices, and all the major streaming services are supported, including Now TV (which you won't find on an Amazon device).

Read the full review: Roku Streaming Stick+

6. Now TV Smart Stick Sky content streamed via a stick, without the subscription. SPECIFICATIONS Max resolution: 1080p | Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 and 7.1 | Output: HDMI | HDR: n/a | Dimensions (HWD): 8.4x2.3x1.3cm Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Easy-to-use interface No contract or dish Reasons to Avoid Limited app selection Sky content limited to 720p Check Amazon

At just £15, this is probably the cheapest way to turn your old TV into a smart TV. Most of the main streaming services are here, except for Amazon Prime Video, and as you'd expect, it gently nudges you towards Sky's Now TV streaming service at every turn. While it can stream in 1080p, Now TV tops out at 720p. If you can put up with these limitations, it's a bargain, and a great way to get Sky TV without a subscription.

Read the full review: Now TV Smart Stick

MORE:

30 of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix

21 of the best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video