It's official! The HomePod Mini 2 has finally landed – and there's good news and bad news

It's officially official: Apple has finally announced the HomePod Mini 2.

We've had so many letdowns with regard to the new Mini, with Apple's recent September launch event omitting the brand's compact smart speaker from its rundown of high-profile announcements, but this time, the news is truly set in stone.

Perhaps the biggest change beneath the surface is the jump from the original model's S5 chip to a new S10 chip which, alongside "advanced computational audio", helps to "analyse music in real time to optimise dynamic range, loudness, and acoustic performance". Theoretically then, the second-gen model should sound better than its predecessor.

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The new model should also be smarter than its predecessor thanks to that new chip and updated support for Apple Intelligence, allowing the Mini 2 to be integrated within Apple's 'Home' ecosystem and giving Siri AI voice assistant a smarter, more personable upgrade.

There's a small catch, however. Siri AI will be available via a future software update in major territories such as the US, Australia, Canada and the UK, so you're not getting the speaker's full capabilities straight out of the box. When it does arrive, you can opt in to a more bespoke Siri experience via the Apple Home app.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mini 2 can be used as a single speaker, in a stereo pair, or as part of a multi-room set-up. Users can even create a four-speaker surround sound system with Apple TV 4K (4th generation), wherein four HomePod Mini 2 speakers and the new Apple TV 4K recognise one another's position in the room and automatically calibrate to the resultant output to fit the given listening space.

The external form is much the same as before, with a design that's akin to a hockey ball with the upper section cut off and a touch panel placed on top. The difference this time around is 'Sound Glow', whereby the top of the Mini glows and pulses in sync with the music, while the song’s album artwork generates a "colour-matched light experience that’s unique to every song".

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According to Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Home Product Marketing: “HomePod Mini 2 brings together Siri AI, gorgeous new colours, and incredible audio. With Siri AI, it understands you better than ever, drawing on personal context and broad world knowledge to make music discovery even richer."

The HomePod Mini 2 is available for pre-order in green, pink, blue, white or black finishes, priced at £149 / $149 / AU$229. That's a considerable price hike from the £99 / $99 / AU$149 RRP of the original Mini, so it's up to Apple to prove that its next-gen sequel is worth the extra cash.

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