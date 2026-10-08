Amazon announces a new premium tablet line to take on iPad with a “nanomatte” display – and I’ve tried it

Amazon has announced the Amazon Alexa Tablet range, a new premium line that will pit an Amazon tablet directly against the iPad for the first time.

The line includes three models: Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, the Alexa Tablet 11 and the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is available with an optional “Nanomatte” display that uses anti-glare technology to reduce screen glare, and Amazon claims 82% contrast retention in bright conditions. There’s also a 120hz refresh rate and 280 pixels per inch.

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I have seen the Nanomatte display in action, and it was noticeably brighter and more contrast-rich than the rest of the line-up, as well as Amazon’s previous tablets. I was shown a few minutes of the opening of House of Cards, where a crisp, white shirt contrasted nicely with an inky-black night sky.

On the audio side, there is support for Dolby Atmos, as was the case with Amazon’s budget Fire HD range. I didn’t get long with the audio, but the 12 Pro is loud enough and clear enough to listen to even in a room full of talking people.

These are also the first Amazon tablets to run on full Android, complete with access to the Google Play Store and its wide array of more than a million apps. This is a very welcome move – one of our biggest gripes with Amazon’s previous tablets was the limited app selection on the retail giant’s own operating system.

All three tablets now come with Alexa+ fully integrated into the tablet rather than as a standalone app. This can be called upon any time via voice control or by tapping the “Ask Alexa” button. This will benefit productivity more than entertainment, though I was shown a demonstration of how Alexa can find and play shows across various streaming services and suggest films you might like, based on your taste.

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On-Screen Intelligence can also read your screen, should you allow it, for personalised help. The 12 Pro also comes with support for the Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, both sold separately, much like other premium tablets.

The flagship Amazon Alexa 12 Pro with Nanomatte display starts at £500, which puts it directly up against the iPad and iPad Mini, which start at £429 and £599 respectively.

The rest of the range is priced lower – the Alexa Tablet 8 starts at £200 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 starts at £290 with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with a standard display starts at £450 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

All three Amazon Alexa tablets are available to pre-order now and will be released on 19th October.

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