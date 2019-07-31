Best tablets 2019: big, small, budget and premium

Best tablets Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best tablets you can buy in 2019.

Tablets are bigger than smartphones (just), but less capable than laptops (just). If you're thinking of buying one, you need to ask yourself a few questions.

What screen size do you want? Bigger-screened tablets make films, photos and TV shows look more impressive, and are better suited to gaming, but they're heavier, less portable and usually more expensive.

Which operating system are you after? Android is more open than iOS, but it's not quite as slick or simple an ecosystem. Or are you happy with Amazon's FireOS? Members of Amazon Prime might well be, but if you rarely shop at the retail giant, you'll likely find it unsuitable and downright irritating.

How much storage do you need? Android devices usually come with slots for memory cards so you can add in extra storage, which could be useful if you've an extensive library of films, music and photos.

The best tablet for you will come down to how you want to use it. If you're gaming, you'll want one with tons of power, while if you're only sending the occasional email, you can save yourself some money and get yourself a less premium model.

We've rounded up the best 2019 tablet choices so you can find your perfect partner. With models big and small, cheap and pricey, there's sure to be something that fits your needs. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. Apple iPad 2018 (32GB) More creative than ever, and still with exemplary picture and build quality. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 9.7in | Resolution: 2048x1536 | Processor: A10 | Front camera: 1.2MP | Rear camera: 8MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 32/128GB | Dimensions (HWD): 24x17x0.8cm | Weight: 469g Reasons to Buy Excellent, balanced picture quality Added HDR support Punchy, natural sound Reasons to Avoid Slight sound and vision upgrades HDR isn’t transformative $323.25 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

OK, so it looks identical to the iPad from the year before. And yes, the tweaks are pretty minor (faster processor, compatibility with the Apple Pencil). But this is still a stellar tablet for AV fans. It's compatible with Dolby Vision, making TV shows and films looks that bit brighter, punchier and more colourful, and while the speakers are clear but lacking in weight, sound from a decent pair of headphones is very good indeed. It's possibly not worth upgrading from the 2017 iPad, but as a standalone tablet for movies and music, it's an absolute belter.

Read the full review: Apple iPad (2018)

2. Amazon Fire 7 (2017) Those on a budget can't really go wrong with the Fire 7 SPECIFICATIONS Display: 7in | Resolution: 1024x600 | Processor: 1.3GHz | Front camera: VGA | Rear camera: 2MP | Operating system: FireOS | Storage: 8/16GB (plus up to 256GB microSD card) | Dimensions (HWD): 11.5x19.2x1cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Warm colour palette Price Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Unsophisticated picture Tinny speakers Poor camera $64.99 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're on a tight budget, Amazon's tablets are always worth a look. At just £50, the Fire 7 is exceptionally good value – as long as you don't expect mind-blowing AV quality, you'll be pleasantly surprised. Amazon has given this model a warmer colour palette, making for more realistic skin tones, and as long as you don't go nitpicking for detail and contrast ratios, it's perfectly watchable (especially for kids' cartoons, which we suspect will be its main use). The sound is nicely balanced and suitably detailed, too. And because it's an older model, its already cheap price is now discounted (and could be even further on Amazon Prime Day). Buy buy buy!

Read the full review: Amazon Fire 7 (2017)

3. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) Audio and video performance well beyond the price tag SPECIFICATIONS Display: 10.1in | Resolution: 1920x1200 | Processor: 1.8GHz | Front camera: VGA | Rear camera: 2MP | Operating system: FireOS | Storage: 32/64GB (plus up to 256GB microSD card) | Dimensions (HWD): 15.9x26.2x1cm | Weight: 500g Reasons to Buy Lots of screen for the money Strong video and audio performance Reasons to Avoid Feels built down to a price Very Amazon-centric $149.99 View at Best Buy 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Like Amazon's other tablets, this is an out-and-out budget device. But if you can live with a slightly cheap-feeling tablet, the HD 10 has a lot to give. The 10.1in screen has an HD resolution, with impressive contrast and skin tones. And the audio is very assured, sounding nicely balanced through the frequency range with a decent amount of detail. A fine budget buy.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

4. Apple iPad Mini (2019) Under-the-skin improvements make the latest Mini even better than before. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 7.9in | Resolution: 2048x1536 | Processor: A12 Bionic | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 8MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 64/256GB | Dimensions (HWD): 20.3x13.5x0.6cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Bright, punchy and vibrant Lots of dark detail Crisp sound Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Speaker placement $384 View at Amazon

Apple's dinkiest iPad actually offers the highest pixel-per-inch density of all of its tablets, meaning the screen looks even more gorgeous than the rest of the iPad range. It's bright and punchy, with distinctive highlights and plenty of detail in the shadows. The image really pops, making it a joy to watch. The sound is tops too, boasting bags of dynamism and detail. For a small tablet, it makes a big impression.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Mini (2019)

5. Apple iPad Pro 10.5in Powerful, great to use, and capable of excellent video. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 10.5in | Resolution: 2224x1668 | Processor: A10X Fusion | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 12MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Dimensions (HWD): 25x17.4x0.6cm | Weight: 469g Reasons to Buy Powerful sound Impressive display Unparalleled performance Reasons to Avoid Price Overkill for pure multimedia $549.97 View at Walmart 756 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Content creators will want an iPad Pro - this is a machine made for creating, while the standard iPad is built for consuming. As such, it's a little over-powered if all you want it for is watching movies and playing the odd game. Not that you'll have a bad time - far from it. The screen is ridiculously sharp and bright, and at this size, films are an absolute treat. It sounds pretty great too, balancing dialogue with the soundtrack nicely and automatically adjusting for the best sound depending whether it's in portrait or landscape mode. Sure, you don't need one. But if you can afford it, why wouldn't you?

Read the full review: Apple iPad Pro 10.5in

6. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) You’ll have to pay a lot more to do better. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 8in | Resolution: 1280x800 | Processor: 1.3GHz | Front camera: 2MP | Rear camera: 2MP | Operating system: FireOS | Storage: 16/32GB (plus up to 400GB microSD card) | Dimensions (HWD): 12.8x21.4x1cm | Weight: 363g Reasons to Buy Lots of features Alexa Voice Control Decent picture Reasons to Avoid Limited audio and video playback Runs quite slow $79.99 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This tablet was great value at its original price, so now it's available for less, it's an absolute steal. Like other Amazon tablets, its bright colour schemes are more cheap and cheerful than sleek and sophisticated, but that's no bad thing if you just want a tablet for occasional use around the house (or to let the kids run wild with). Its screen has a natural palate and plenty of detail to get your teeth into, while audio playback is pretty decent for casual listening. Another great value tablet from Amazon.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018)

7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8in A few minor bugbears aside, the Yoga Tab 3 is a budget tablet worth considering. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 8in | Resolution: 1280x800 | Processor: 1.3GHz | Front camera: n/a | Rear camera: 8MP (rotatable camera) | Operating system: Android | Storage: 16GB (plus up to 128GB microSD card) | Dimensions (HWD): 14.6x21x0.7-0.3cm | Weight: 466g Reasons to Buy Clever, flexible design Good stereo speakers Decent camera Reasons to Avoid Screen lacks fine detail A little heavy for gaming $160 View at Amazon 693 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This might be a budget tablet, but it feels much more expensive than it is. The spine is much thicker than the rest of it, with good cause - it houses a rotatable 8MP camera that can be positioned to be rear- or front-facing. There's also a metal kickstand to help prop it up in its many poses (it's not called Yoga for nothing). The screen might lack a bit of detail, but the sound more than makes up for it, with plenty of expression and balance on offer.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8in

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 This Galaxy Tab is good, but not quite out of this world. SPECIFICATIONS Display: 9.7in | Resolution: 2048x1536 | Processor: 2.15GHz | Front camera: 5MP | Rear camera: 13MP | Operating system: Android | Storage: 32GB (plus up to 256GB microSD card) | Dimensions (HWD): 23.7x16.9x6cm | Weight: 429g Reasons to Buy Sophisticated stylus Good battery life Crisp picture Reasons to Avoid Android is a bit clunky Overblown colours Sound could be better $419 View at Walmart 898 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This premium tablet comes with the S Pen, which is Samsung's stylus. Images on screen look so sharp you could cut yourself on them, while motion is handled with aplomb. The only slight niggle with the screen is colour reproduction, which tends to be more bold than natural. But you get superior sound, which you can tweak to your heart's content, and played right, you'll get noticeably more detail and dynamism from music. Dolby Atmos also comes as standard.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

9. Apple iPad Pro (12.9in) Laptop or supersized iPad? Either way, the Pro is another superb Apple tablet... SPECIFICATIONS Display: 12.9in | Resolution: 2732x2048 | Processor: A12X Bionic | Front camera: 7MP | Rear camera: 12MP | Operating system: iOS | Storage: 64/256/512GB/1TB | Dimensions (HWD): 28x21.5x0.6cm | Weight: 631g Reasons to Buy Sharp screen Balanced colours Solid audio performance Reasons to Avoid Huge Pricey Needs more native apps $349.99 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The supersize iPad Pro’s larger screen makes everything you do – whether it’s watching movies, browsing the web or working on documents – an inherently better experience. Video looks superb, with colours slightly muted but never washed out. Contrast is excellent, with bright whites and deep blacks, while edges and outlines are well etched and solid. Sound is well executed too, with a decent sense of space. The best big tablet around.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Pro (12.9in)