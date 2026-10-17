I've waited years for a new Apple TV 4K, but I won't be buying the 4th Generation streaming box – here's why

I've covered more Apple launches than I'd care to admit in the past four years. From the annual iPhone unveilings in September to WWDC in June, and many miscellaneous events in between, there's been one running theme throughout all of them: no new Apple TV 4K.

That changed with Apple's latest low-key event, which took place earlier this week. It centred around smart home devices, including a Siri AI-enabled smart speaker with a display that can be used to view video doorbells, display recipes, and stream music. While the HomeView looks like a nice piece of kit, my attention was squarely on the new Apple TV 4K 4th Generation.

Last refreshed in 2022, the Apple TV 4K has been the neglected stepchild in Apple's lineup for the past four years; the company has been too busy cramming wildly powerful in-house developed processors into new Mac computers and iPads.

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Thankfully, Apple saw sense and has decided to refresh the streamer with the same A19 chip from the iPhone 17 with a dedicated AV1 decoder for more efficient streaming, improved wireless connectivity, Siri AI and built-in far-field microphones for hands-free navigation, and an improved remote with built-in 'Find My' functionality.

Now, I've been mulling over the new streaming box since its announcement on the 13th October, and the shine really has worn off. This contemplation has led me to an unfortunate realisation: I have no intention of buying the new Apple TV 4K.

What I was convinced would be an instant no-brainer purchase has been derailed thanks to a couple of key factors, and yes, the biggest issue is the price.

Apple has previously offered two configurations of this streamer. There was a cheaper 64GB model which launched at £149 / $130 / AU$219, and saw a price increase to £199 / $199 / AU$299 in June this year, and a 128GB version with an Ethernet socket which released for £169 / $179 / $249, and received a similar price increase to £249 / $249 / AU$399.

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Apple now only sells a single 128GB configuration, meaning the 4th Generation starts at a staggering £299 / $299 / AU$449. Plenty of geo-economic factors explain this price increase to some extent: RAM, storage and chip shortages, plus global conflicts, are mostly to blame.

But two price increases in six months? That's starting to feel egregious, especially considering that the 'starting' price for the Apple TV is now double what it used to be.

Furthermore, the existing Apple TV 4K is technically receiving some of the features from the new model.

Apple notes that, "Siri AI is available as a beta on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later), and is available at launch in the US, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the UK in English," which means if you have the 2021 or 2022 Apple TV 4K, you'll be able to use the new Siri AI voice commands and search functions.

And that new Siri Remote with Find My built in? Apple is selling that separately too, and it's compatible with multiple generations of Apple TV HD and 4K, with the Find My feature supported on the 2021 and 2022 models too. It's set to cost £59 / $59 / AU$89; that's a much more wallet-friendly upgrade.

Now, we're expecting important picture and sound upgrades with this new generation, and the upgraded processor is likely to harbour more features in the future and enhanced longevity in the long run. And of course it's entirely possible that my mind will be changed once we review the upcoming Apple TV 4K, which is set to release at the end of the month.

That said, if you've got Apple TV 4K FOMO like me, but are averse to dropping £300 on the new model, then these features might just tide you over as well.

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Read our full Apple TV 4K (2022) review

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