My biggest AV wish of the year could be granted next week, but why should you care about a new Apple TV 4K?

As the saying goes: "good things come to those who wait", and that sentiment is really being tested at the moment – especially for someone as impatient as me.

I've counted down the gruelling years of waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI, watched The Batman: Part II slip further and further away after continuous delays, and despite an update from Xbox, I just don't believe that we'll ever see another proper Elder Scrolls game after 2011's Skyrim.

However, one of the most egregious passages of time has to be the wait for a new Apple TV 4K. The current model was announced on the 18th of October 2022; for those counting, that'll be exactly four years ago in eight days.

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Rumours of a new model have drifted around AV circles for well over a year, with mutterings that a new version was primed to launch around this time last year. Evidently, that did not happen.

In fact, the most recent update to the product was an egregious price hike that took the base price from £139 to £199, and the 128GB/Ethernet model from £169 to a staggering £249. Talk about kicking someone when they're down.

Still, if there's one thing that being a What Hi-Fi? reviewer has taught me, it's resilience (don't believe me? Try unboxing, setting up and swapping around five surround sound speaker packages in a day). Hence why I've not yet lost hope. And that blind faith might finally pay off next week, as Apple has just locked in its "Welcome Home" event for the 13th of October.

It's expected to focus on a handful of smart home devices, including a new home hub, smart home security gadgets, and potentially a very long overdue update to the HomePod Mini (sorry HomePod fans, I now realise that we're both suffering).

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But it's the buzz of a new Apple TV 4K with an upgraded processor, remote, and Siri AI system that has me all giddy, as several reputable reports claim that a new streaming box is amongst Apple's slate of announcements.

Now, my excitement is marred by some caution, as this isn't the first time I've got myself whipped up into a frenzy for an Apple TV launch that never happened, so I am braced for disappointment.

In fact, I've written countless stories expressing my disappointment after Apple events pass without a mention of a new box, and I could be writing yet another one next week.

Now, it's evident that I really care about this potential new Apple TV 4K (perhaps a bit too much), but why should you? I understand where the naysayers are coming from. If your TV already has streaming apps built-in, then why do you need to spend money on a box that allows you to access the same apps?

Simply put, it's all about picture and sound quality. I have more ways to access streaming apps on my TV than I could ever need. There's Google TV built into my Sony A80L, my PlayStation 5 can access a wide array of services, and my Sky Stream box is actually where I do most (if not all of) my streaming currently, thanks to its impressive blend of performance and convenience.

But if it's pure picture and sound performance that I'm after, then I'm reaching for my Apple TV 4K. It delivers a colourful, contrast-rich, supremely detailed image with tangible depth and excellent motion, alongside a textured, dynamic and crisp approach to sound. There's a reason it's a constant fixture on our annual Awards list.

Apple's tvOS operating system is also a joy to use; it's responsive, has some genuinely handy tie-in features with my iPhone (typing passwords in on my phone to log into streaming services is a game changer), and its home screen isn't plastered with ads unlike Fire TV and Google TV.

As such, I'll recommend the Apple TV 4K to practically anyone who will listen; I've even talked my staunchly Samsung-supporting stepdad into buying one to hook up to his OLED TV, and I've heard nothing but praise for the plucky streaming box since.

And my advice extends to anyone reading this who doesn't think they're worth it or is on the fence; once you try it, you'll see exactly where I'm coming from.

Given how much I love the current Apple TV 4K, the notion that we're closer to a new one than ever before has me totally transfixed. I feel like an overexcited kid on Christmas Eve. Now all Apple has to do is unveil it next week; I'm sure it won't let me down... right?

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2022) review

As well as our Sky Stream review

Here are our picks for the best streaming devices