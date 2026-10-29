Philips' durable portable radio is built to survive the apocalypse – or at least a wet weekend camping trip

Philips has introduced its latest portable radio, the TAR3500. The durable new model touts a blend of "reliable technology, sustainable design and intuitive usability" for adventurers, campers, explorers and, say it quietly, anyone worried that their power might go out.

The Philips TAR3500 is equipped with a 5.7cm full-range driver driven by 3 watts of power in its compact form. It features AM and FM radio tuners, with an extendable 550mm antenna promising clear and strong reception even in remote areas.

Philips's portable radio promises around 60 hours of playtime on a single charge via its built-in battery, and can even be used to recharge small devices such as phones via its USB-A power bank. The radio can be charged via standard USB-C, as well as solar, AAA batteries or even a good old-fashioned hand crank.

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(Image credit: Philips)

The new radio is equipped with an easy-to-read LED display and an "intuitive" user interface, offering auto digital tuning and 20 station presets for what Philips describes as "stress-free operation".

A IP55-rated housing provides reliable protection against dust and water ingress, so it should be able to cope if the weather turns nasty. If things get really tough, the TAR3500 includes an orange SOS button that activates a loud emergency siren, as well as a flashing light signal and an ultrasonic dog whistle. A built-in carry strap further adds to its portable credentials.

The TAR3500 is equipped with a built-in flashlight and a reading light for squeezing some nighttime novels into your camping trip, while a 3.5 mm headphone jack is on hand if you don't want to disturb your fellow ramblers as they snooze.

The Philips TAR3500 is available now, priced at £50 / $69.

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Philips isn't alone in offering these features in a portable radio, as Roberts also recently launched the solar-powered SolarDAB 99 (£150) which we put through its paces on an overnight camping trip a few months ago.

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