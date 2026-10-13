What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best radios 2026

Best radio under £100

Roberts Revival Petite 2 internet radio in hand on garden table

Roberts Revival Petite 2

Read the full review here

Petite, utterly charming and great sounding, Robert's dinky radio takes home the gold for another year.

Best radio £100-£400

Ruark Audio R1S DAB radio

Ruark Audio R1S

Read the full review here

The R1S' authoritative sound and stylish design mean it's still the tiny radio to beat at this price.

Best radio over £400

Internet radio: Ruark R2 Mk4

Ruark Audio R2 Mk4

Read the full review here

Ruark's beautifully made and great-sounding radio and streaming system retains its crown for the third year running.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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