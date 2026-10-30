I just saw the new Xgimi Horizon 30 series, and the future looks bright for the upgraded 4K projector lineup

Xgimi is one of several brands that have taken the entry-level and lifestyle projector scene by storm, only to slowly work their way up to increasingly more powerful and sophisticated models.

When we reviewed the Xgimi Horizon 20 Max earlier this year, we were very impressed indeed, stating that the talented projector was "only a refinement or two away from class-leading greatness".

But with rivals such as AWOL Vision taking big strides in the last few years – and nabbing this year's What Hi-Fi? Award at this price range – Xgimi has its work cut out for it for the next Horizon series. Have the refinements been enough?

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

Well, we'll find out very soon. The Xgimi Horizon 30 series is upon us, made up of three models: the Horizon 30 Pro, Horizon 30 Max and Horizon Ultra Max.

The star of the show, however, is the Xgimi Horizon Ultra Max. The range's top model comes with an incredible claimed brightness of 6,000 lumens and up to 10,000:1 native contrast. That's a five per cent claimed brightness increase over the Horizon 20 Max – and one of the highest lumen figures we've ever seen – and seven times the contrast.

All three models, however, will now support 4K/120Hz. This is still something of a rarity in the projector world, and twice the refresh rate of the Horizon 20 series.

The Horizon 30 Pro and Horizon 30 Max models will launch on 1st November, with prices starting at £2099 / $2499. The Horizon 30 Ultra Max releases a tad later on 11th November, priced at £2799 / $3,499.00.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Several accessories are available too, including stands, ceiling mounts and, yes, 3D glasses.

The specs certainly sound impressive, but how does this translate to real-life viewing? I got the chance to find out when I saw the new lineup at a launch event in Munich.

(Image credit: Future)

We'll save our final verdict until we get the Horizon 30 series into our test room for comparative testing, of course, but our initial impressions are below.

The Horizon 30 Ultra Max was the model being demonstrated, with clips from several different films shown to us.

There's no denying that the 30 Ultra Max is bright. During a sunny chase scene through Rome in Fast X, the film shines despite the presence of some ambient light. Several explosions and a flaming, rolling bomb light up the room, and there are some noticeable bright highlights courtesy of the many car headlights.

Moving on to F1: The Movie and the 30 Ultra Max is terrifically crisp and detailed. We can pick out every line and bit of stubble on Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes as he prepares to race in the film's opening.

We were then taken to a room where the Horizon 30 Ultra Max is set up next to its predecessor, the 20 Max. We switch between the two, mid-explosion during a war movie, and the difference in contrast is immediately noticeable, with sparks and flames burning brighter and whiter against an impressively inky sky on the 30 Ultra Max.

Truth be told, I wasn't able to get a proper listen to the 30 Ultra Max's sound system, which once again features 12W Harman Kardon speakers. Dialogue was at least clear and intelligible despite the hubbub, though what should have been several thrilling action scenes, such as the famous lobby scene from The Matrix, did sound rather tinny.

We will, of course, give the sound a chance to shine in our dedicated test room, where we'll also have a more in-depth review of the picture quality and compare the projector with market leaders.

The Horizon 30 series has made several steps in the right direction – it all depends on whether it's enough to keep up with the competition. We'll let you know in our official review.

MORE:

Check out the best projectors

Here is our review of the Xgimi Horizon 20 Max

These are the best soundbars you can buy