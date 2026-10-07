This hidden home cinema gem is my top Prime Day pick – save nearly £500 on this Award-winning Hisense 4K projector

We've reviewed projectors in all shapes and sizes over the past couple of years, and there's one form factor that's taking the industry by storm as we speak.

The lifestyle projector – or you may have heard of them being referred to as coffee table projectors – is the hot home cinema topic at the moment, with manufacturers such as Epson, Xgimi and BenQ all launching cute cuboid projectors that can beam pictures north of 100-inches with ease.

They're essentially a full home cinema system in a box, offering picture, sound and (more often than not) streaming smarts, allowing users to plonk them onto their table and get stuck into their favourite movie, TV show or video game.

However, there's one particular model that we've been championing since the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards, and it comes from Hisense. The M2 Pro is a brilliant all-in-one system, delivering an Award-winning picture experience and a built-in smart platform that allows you to turn your living room into a fully-fledged home cinema.

We showered it with praise at its £1299 launch price last year, but Amazon's current Prime Big Deal Days sales mean that you can snag it for just £814.

The Hisense M2 Pro is capable of beaming an image up to 200 inches, with Hisense claiming a peak brightness figure of 1300 lumens. This should be plenty bright enough to combat ambient light in most living rooms, although our TV and AV Editor, Tom Parsons, found that it's not quite bright enough for outdoor viewing.

Considering that this projector requires power from a mains plug at all times, that's no great shame.

The projector is in its element indoors, however, as it offers a consistently crisp and colourful image that never extends beyond its own capabilities; a notable hurdle at which we've seen many other lifestyle projectors stumble.

It's very capable when it comes to retaining dark detail and punchy highlights alike, all thanks to its solid handling of contrast. We also find motion to be impressive, provided you switch it to the Film motion preset; our recommendation is to stick with Filmmaker Mode overall, as this takes care of the settings for you.

This projector also comes with a 10W 2.0 channel speaker system built in. While it will never match a proper surround sound system, or even a decent soundbar, the M2 Pro's speakers are handy to have in a pinch, and we even commended it on delivering "a surprising amount of sound volume for such a small package".

It prioritised dialogue during our testing, which is the most important aspect after all, making it perfectly usable for those who don't already have an external sound system to hook it up to.

Speaking of hooking things up to the projector, the M2 Pro sports a single HDMI socket, which doubles as HDMI eARC if you do plan on tying this into a wider home cinema system.

While that may seem stingy, it's enough to hook up a Nintendo Switch for a sport of Mario Kart, and with the built-in Vidaa smart system offering a wide array of streaming apps, we're willing to bet that most people will never get around to using that HDMI socket.

At £482 off its original price on Amazon, the M2 Pro is a convenient projector that doesn't skimp on picture performance. It's a hidden gem in the projector world, and one that I'm always eager to shout out when a sale arises.

MORE:

Read our full Hisense M2 Pro review

As well as our Hisense PX4 Pro review

And check out the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers here