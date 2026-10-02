Believe it or not, Prime Day started out as a single day of deals back in 2015.

Nowadays, Prime Day not only covers several days, but is also held several times a year – and Prime Big Deal Days, or 'October Prime Day' will be upon us momentarily.

However, in true Prime Day fashion, the deals have started early. All the usual suspects are here, including rock-bottom pricing on Amazon's own devices, but we've also spotted a slew of savings on terrific projectors and earbuds.

We've sifted through the clutter to find the best products that we've tried and tested ourselves. Everything below has been given the thumbs up by our expert review team, having earned at least four stars or more – and perhaps even a What Hi-Fi? Award.

We're sure to see even more deals on the actual event itself – but here is some of the best on offer now:

Alexa devices are a Prime Day staple now, and the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is dutifully back down to its lowest price, whether you're a Prime member or not. The Alexa functionality is stuffed with features, but we're more impressed with the sound quality, which has come a long way over the last decade.

Our favourite outdoor projector, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is another regular in the Amazon sales. It's incredibly easy to set up, well-built and offers picture and sound quality that's a cut above the competition, though you'll need a Prime membership to access this deal.

It's not a Prime Day sale without a good Fire TV Stick deal. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) is our video streamer Product of the Year thanks to its solid value, decent picture quality and flawless app support.

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is great value for what it offers, with outstanding picture quality, good built-in audio and an impressive feature set to match. Now at its lowest price, it's quite the steal given just how good it looks. There are limited units at this price, so you'll want to claim this before they're gone.

The Amazon Ember QLED with Fire TV offers a sharp and detailed picture with minimal fuss, as well as audio that defies expectations. It’s a good value TV that just became a great one thanks to a truly hefty discount.

The Xgimi Mogo 4 packs big entertainment into one dinky package. Its compact, lightweight design and easy set-up make it highly portable, but its sharp and punchy picture quality is its most welcome feature.

The Earfun Air are the cheapest five-star headphones we recommend, and we still recommend them six years after our first review. We've seen them this cheap outside of Prime Day, but at just over £20 they're well worth picking up if you're already a Prime member.

The Soundcore Nebula P1 boasts the best sound we have heard from a coffee table projector at this price, and its clever, compact design makes it highly practical. The picture performance isn't quite at the same level, but it's still a compelling choice overall if you're a Prime member.

The Award-winning Sony WF-C710N offer a great sense of musicality, fulsome, controlled bass and 30 hours of battery life. You don't have to be a Prime member to get this deal, and you can save £10 when bought with another qualifying item.

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