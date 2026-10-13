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Best projectors 2026

Best projector under £1500

Hisense M2 Pro lifestyle projector on coffee table in front of grey wall

Hisense M2 Pro

Read the full review here

Small, easy to setup and capable of delivering an on-the-fly big screen experience, the M2 Pro takes the crown for a second year.

Best projector £1500-£2000

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 home cinema projector on wooden sideboard in front of white brick wall

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2

Read the full review here

Valerion's coffee table projector delivers a punchy, easy to setup home cinema experience that will delight movie fans.

Best projector £2000-£3000

Epson EH-LS9000 home cinema projector

Epson EH-LS9000

Read the full review here

Epson's affordable long-throw projector returns, with its immersive, punchy, three-dimensional picture continuing to impress.

Best projector £3000-£10,000

Sony projector in black on a metal and glass stand

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Read the full review here

Sony's most affordable 4K laser projector remains the benchmark in its class for another year.

Best projector over £10,000

Sony Bravia Projector 8 home cinema projector

Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)

Read the full review here

If you want a premium native 4K home cinema projector, the Bravia Projector 8 remains the one to get.

Best UST projector

AWOL Vision Aetherion Max ultra short throw projector on wooden dining table with chairs in background

AWOL Vision Aetherion Max

Read the full review here

From its futuristic design to its incredibly punchy but natural pictures, the Aetherion Max hardly puts a foot wrong.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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