Best projectors 2026

Hisense M2 Pro
Small, easy to setup and capable of delivering an on-the-fly big screen experience, the M2 Pro takes the crown for a second year.
Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2
Valerion's coffee table projector delivers a punchy, easy to setup home cinema experience that will delight movie fans.
Epson EH-LS9000
Epson's affordable long-throw projector returns, with its immersive, punchy, three-dimensional picture continuing to impress.
Sony VPL-XW5000ES
Sony's most affordable 4K laser projector remains the benchmark in its class for another year.
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)
If you want a premium native 4K home cinema projector, the Bravia Projector 8 remains the one to get.
AWOL Vision Aetherion Max
From its futuristic design to its incredibly punchy but natural pictures, the Aetherion Max hardly puts a foot wrong.
- Check out our best projectors buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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