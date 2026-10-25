Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams

A gorgeous nucleus trapped within a toxic clownshow, for 90 minutes El Clasico will distract the warring factions from their incessant skulduggery and showcase the very best of club football, with Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Raphinha and Jude Bellingham at centre-stage. Then again, that might be too much to ask from Jose Mourinho.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barcelona vs Real Madrid 8pm GMT – Sun, 25 Oct Free stream CazéTV (Brazil) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

The game itself has always been just a part of the show for Mourinho, which has been reflected in Real Madrid's results. Less than a quarter of the way through the campaign, Los Blancos are already six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Lose this and their title ambitions will be in ruins, something no amount of press conference theatrics and rabble-rousing will change.

Barca have started the season on a tear, with 11 straight victories across all competitions, but the midweek defeat to PSG showed that they aren't impenetrable. The French champions bypassed Hansi Flick's infamous high line at will, and on another day they could easily have scored a lot more than four.

Although Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius Junior – who's suspended for today's clash – have been prolific in this fixture relative to their Barcelona counterparts, the Blaugrana have won six of their past seven meetings with Real, and haven't lost a Clasico at Camp Nou for three years.

That this edition of the game is being held on the eve of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which has morphed into something grotesque, will only intensify the bad blood.

How can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

Lucky viewers in Brazil can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free on the CazéTV YouTube channel.

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free El Clasico broadcast. More details below...

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.

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Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is being shown on ABC and ESPN Select in the US.

ESPN Select costs $13.99 a month or £139.99 a year. Alternatively, ESPN Unlimited carries all ESPN channels, including ESPN Select, and costs $31.99 a month or $319.99 a year. You can also bundle either of them with Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC is available through a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV (each of which offer a free trial to new users) or Sling TV.

Abroad for El Clasico? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the La Liga game.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid game is being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. The Premier Sports 1 channel will broadcast the action.

A subscription costs £18.99 a month or £149.99 a year if you pay upfront. You also have the option to add Premier Sports to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch El Clasico as if you were back home.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is available to watch on beIN Sportsin Australia. You will need the beIN Sports 3 channel.

A subscription costs AU$16.99 a month or AU$169.99 a year. beIN Sports is also available as a Prime Video add‑on for AU$16.99 a month.

Fans travelling abroad can access their preferred La Liga stream by using NordVPN.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Need to know

What time does Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off? Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday, 25 October. That's 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the US, and 7am AEDT (on Monday) in Australia.

What is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid head-to-head? Barcelona have won 106 of their 264 competitive encounters with Real Madrid. Los Blancos have also won 106, and the other 52 ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted XIs

Barcelona predicted XI: Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Lopez, Gordon, Raphinha

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Tchouameni, Silva, Guler, Diomande, Bellingham, Mbappe