Tony Awards live stream 2022: how to watch the 75th annual theatre awards for free

The 2022 Tony Awards – the theatre's answer to the Oscars – takes place this Sunday, 12th June, at 7pm ET / 12am BST. Ariana DeBose is hosting, and will guide you through a slew of awards from Best Musical (aka 'the big one') to Featured Actor (Play). US fans can stream the 2022 Tony Awards live Paramount+ (7-day free trial). Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a Tony Awards live stream on Paramount+ from anywhere in the world.
Date: Sunday 12th June 2022
Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Mon) / 10am AEDT (Mon)
FREE US streams: Paramount+ (7-day trial) (opens in new tab) | FuboTV (7-day trial) (opens in new tab)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free
Aus stream: Paramount+ (7-day trial) (opens in new tab)
The 2022 Tony Awards returns to New York's famous Radio City Music Hall this year. The show generally lasts three hours, but that'll fly by thanks to a string of star-studded performances from Broadway's finest plays and musicals.
The evening kicks off at 7pm ET (12am BST) with a streaming-only build-up show. The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, will be exclusive to Paramount Plus. Then at 8pm ET (1am BST), it's the 2022 Tony Awards themselves.
This year's nominees include A Strange Loop, MJ: The Musical, Skeleton Crew, Paradise Square and Mr Saturday Night. It's unlikely we'll see one show clean up, as Hamilton did when it won a record 11 awards in 2016. Take a look at the full list of 2022 Tony Awards Nominees below.
The likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Lilly Cooper, Bryan Cranston, George Takei, RuPaul and Lin-Manuel Miranda will dole out the awards.
The 2022 Tony Awards will stream live on Paramount+ in the US but make sure you know how to watch a Tony Awards live stream wherever you are in the world.
Watch the 2022 Tony Awards free live stream
US music fans can stream 75th Annual Tony Awards live on the CBS app and Paramount+.
Paramount+ costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free) but new users can watch the Tony Awards with the 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).
Away from the US at the moment? US citizens can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the Tonys on Paramount+ from wherever they are. Step-by-step guide below.
2022 Tony Awards | Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
Sign up to the monthly Essential or Premium plan and you'll get your first 7 days of access completely free! There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try it for a few days and see how you get on?
FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option for US viewers. The cable replacement service provides access to CBS, which will air the Tonys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday 12th June 2022. It also has a 7-day free trial.
2022 Tony Awards | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)
FuboTV provides live streaming access to CBS, which is airing the 2022 Tony Awards, plus over 100 other channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the Tonys, cancel within a week, and not pay a penny!
How to watch Tony Awards 2022 from abroad with a VPN
Stuck outside the United States? US nationals can access Paramount Plus from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab) (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
A VPN lets you can sign into your your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Tony Awards outside the USA is easy:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Tony Awards, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.
3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Tony Awards live stream.
Watch the Tony Awards live stream in the UK
Bad news: it looks like the 2022 Tony Awards won't be screened live in the UK.
But remember: US nationals can live stream the Tony Awards on Paramount+ and use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Paramount+ when outside the US.
Watch the Grammys live stream in Australia
Bad news: it looks like the 2022 Tony Awards won't be screened live in Australia.
But remember: US nationals can live stream the Tony Awards on Paramount+ and use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Paramount+ when outside the US.
2022 Tony Awards full list of nominees
Girl From The North Country
Conor McPherson
MJ
Lynn Nottage
Mr. Saturday Night
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
A Strange Loop
Michael R. Jackson
Flying Over Sunset
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr. Saturday Night
Music: Jason Robert Brown
Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square
Music: Jason Howland
Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical
Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
A Strange Loop
Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde's
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Clyde's
Author: Lynn Nottage
Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara
Hangmen
Author: Martin McDonagh
Producers: Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization, Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander 'Sandy' Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment, Playful Productions, The Royal Court Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy
Author: Stefano Massini, Ben Power
Producers: National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins
The Minutes
Author: Tracy Letts
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Skeleton Crew
Author: Dominique Morisseau
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove
Girl From The North Country
Producers: Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Lustbader, The Old Vic, Matthew Warchus, Kate Varah, Georgia Gatti, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett
MJ
Producers: Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertaiment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner, Doug Morris, Michael David, Estate of Michael Jackson
Mr. Saturday Night
Producers: James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization, Howard Tenenbaum, Barry and Fran Weissler
Paradise Square
Producers: Garth H. Drabinsky, Peter LeDonne, Jeffrey A. Sine, Matthew C. Blank, Joe Crowley, RSR Finance LLC, Hunter & Mariana Milborne, Len Blavatnik, Joseph Coffey, Sherry Wright & Craig Haffner, Bernard Abrams, James Scrivanich, Rick Chad, Arthur M. Kraus, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Brian Luborsky, Gilbert & Elisa Palter, The Shubert Organization, Terry Schnuck, Urban One, Inc., Robert Wolf, Richard Stursberg, Mark W. Everson, Sanjay Govil, Jeremiah J. Harris, Amabel James, Sheila C. Johnson, Dennis Mehiel, Louise H. & John G. Beard, Henry R. Muñoz, III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, Walter Swett, Zachary Florence, Berkeley Repertory Theatre
SIX: The Musical
Producers: Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Kevin McCollum, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
A Strange Loop
Producers: Barbara Whitman, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, A Choir Full Productions, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Frank Marshall, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Joey Monda, Richard Mumby, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Malley, Cody Renard Richard, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons
American Buffalo
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. Deverna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Producers: Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, One Community, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett
How I Learned to Drive
Author: Paula Vogel
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, Vineyard Theatre
Take Me Out
Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara
Trouble in Mind
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow
Caroline, or Change
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow, Lot's Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, Chambers -D'Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci
Company
Producers: Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Anapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove - REG, Hornos - Mollenberg, Levine - Federman - Adler, Beard - Merrie - Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee - Sachs, Berinstein - Lane/42nd.club, Boyett - Miller/Hodges - Kukieiski, Finn - DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong - Ross/Gilad - Rogowsky, Boardman - Koenigsberg/Zell - Seriff, Concord Theatricals - Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams - May, deRoy - Brunish/Jenen - Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi - Lerner - Ketner, Maggio - Abrams/Hopkins - Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, Jujamcyn Theaters
The Music Man
Producers: Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton, Fictionhouse
How can I get Paramount Plus?
Very easily. You can access Paramount Plus through your favourite web browser at paramountplus.com (opens in new tab).
Most users opt for the dedicated Paramount Plus app, which is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.
You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription. New users get a free 7-day trial.
What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?
In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the MGM and Paramount Picture vault.
ViacomCBS has also confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus over the next two years including the Halo TV series and a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist.
MORE:
Everything you need to know about Paramount+
The best Dolby Vision TVs available right now
Treat your eyes and ears to 23 of the best live streams and concerts