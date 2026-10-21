How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: live stream Champions League 2026/27 game for free from anywhere
Arsenal are the only side yet to concede in the UCL this season
Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal sees the Bundesliga and Premier League champions serve up a fascinating clash of styles. Bayern's front three are the envy of most of Europe, but Michael Olise is suspended, while the Gunners are the lowest-scoring side in the automatic qualification spots, but they're also the only team yet to concede in the 2026/27 Champions League.
Follow our guide below for where to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
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8pm BST – Wed, 21 Oct
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Free stream
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RTÉ Player (Ireland)
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WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free?
Lucky viewers in Ireland can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free, courtesy of RTÉ Player. For linear viewers, the game is being televised on RTÉ2.
If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Bayern Munich vs Arsenal coverage. More details below...
Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.
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Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in the US
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is being shown on Paramount+ in the US.
The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. A Premium package is available from $13.99.
However, you can access Paramount+ Premium virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.
Abroad for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the UCL game.
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Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in the UK
The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal game is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.
Alternatively, you can live stream the game on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports on certain plans. Prices start at £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 a month if you commit to a whole year.
Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal as if you were back home.
Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in Australia
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$20/month on top of a AU$9.99/month Stan base plan.
Fans travelling abroad can access their preferred UCL stream by using NordVPN.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Need to know
What time does Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick off?
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 21 October.
That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 6am AEDT (on Thursday) in Australia.
What is the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal head-to-head?
Bayern Munich have won eight of their 15 previous encounters with Arsenal. The Gunners have won four, and the other three ended in draws.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Predicted XIs
Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Karl, Saibari, Luis Díaz; Kane
Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Madueke; Havertz
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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